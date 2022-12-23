Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  03:23 2022-12-23 am EST
12.25 EUR   -0.49%
02:45aGalp Energia Sgps S A : informs about new tax approved in Portugal
PU
12/20Portugal approves windfall tax on energy firms, food retailers
RE
12/20Portugal approves windfall tax on energy firms, food retailers
RE
Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about new tax approved in Portugal

12/23/2022 | 02:45am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT

December 23, 2022

Temporary tax approved in Portugal

The Portuguese Parliament approved yesterday the implementation of a new tax which may be applicable to Galp´s refining and commercial activities in Portugal, related with the full year 2022 and 2023.

On a preliminary basis, this new tax could potentially impact Galp by up to €100 m in relation to the 2022 fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

Investor Relations:

Contacts:

Website:

Otelo Ruivo, Director

Tel: +351 21 724 08 66

www.galp.com/corp/en/investors

João G. Pereira

Fax: +351 21 724 29 65

Email: investor.relations@galp.com

Teresa Toscano

Address:

Reuters: GALP.LS

Tommaso Fornaciari

Rua Tomás da Fonseca,

Bloomberg: GALP PL

César Teixeira

Torre A, 1600-209 Lisbon, Portugal

This document may include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, regarding future results, namely cash flows, dividends, and shareholder returns; liquidity; capital and operating expenditures; performance levels, operational or environmental goals, targets or commitments and project plans, timing, and outcomes; production rates; developments of Galp's markets; and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Galp's businesses and results; any of which may significantly differ depending on a number of factors, including supply and demand for oil, gas, petroleum products, power and other market factors affecting them; the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address COVID-19 and to maintain the functioning of national and international economies and markets; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on people and economies; the impact of Galp's actions to protect the health and safety of its employees, customers, suppliers and communities; actions of Galp's competitors and commercial counterparties; the ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the actions of consumers; other legal and political factors, including changes in law and regulations and obtaining necessary permits; unexpected operating events or technical difficulties; the outcome of commercial negotiations, including negotiations with governments and private entities; and other factors discussed in Galp's Management Report & Accounts filed with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) for the year ended December 31, 2021 and available on our website at galp.com. All statements other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements express future expectations that are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date they are disclosed and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such those statements. Galp and its respective representatives, agents, employees or advisers do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to, make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances. This document does not constitute investment advice nor forms part of and should not be construed as an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or otherwise acquire securities of Galp or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates in any jurisdiction or an inducement to engage in any investment activity in any jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 07:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 808 M 28 404 M 28 404 M
Net income 2022 1 214 M 1 287 M 1 287 M
Net Debt 2022 2 328 M 2 467 M 2 467 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,19x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 10 208 M 10 816 M 10 816 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 6 152
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 12,31 €
Average target price 14,01 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Brown Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Luís Manuel Pego Todo Bom Independent Non-Executive Director
Miguel José Pereira Athayde Marques Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.44.48%10 816
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.44%1 812 643
SHELL PLC45.05%199 467
TOTALENERGIES SE32.20%156 103
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.86%125 208
EQUINOR ASA53.52%116 516