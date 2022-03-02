Log in
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about suspension of Russian oil product purchases

03/02/2022 | 11:58am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT

March 02, 2022

Galp to suspend Russian oil-product purchases

Galp deplores the Russian acts of aggression against the people of Ukraine. Galp's Board of Directors has therefore decided to suspend all new purchases of petroleum products either sourced in Russia or from Russian companies. Although Galp has no joint ventures with any Russian entities, Galp is also in the process of eliminating direct or indirect exposure to petroleum products either sourced in Russia or from Russian companies in existing contracts. Although this measure will impact Sines refining operations and its likely financial contribution, Galp will continue to ensure the supply of gas and fuels to the Portuguese market.

Galp's Chairman, Paula Amorim, underlines that "this terrible act of aggression by Russia against Ukraine absolutely violates the values that Galp defends, such as freedom and human rights. In such a complex and terrible context, our decision is simple: Galp will not contribute to finance war".

Galp's CEO, Andy Brown, highlights: "Russia's massive invasion of Ukraine represents a harsh blow to the free world. Our sympathy is with the Ukrainian people who are suffering this aggression. We are looking at how Galp can support the collective humanitarian efforts".

Note: Galp purchases Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) on term contracts on a delivered basis in Sines, which do not specify (or discriminate against) the origin of the product. Russia produces 50% of the world's VGO which is one of the feedstocks in the manufacturing of diesel in the Sines refinery. Galp is making plans to either source alternative supplies or operate the refinery on reduced throughput but will work to ensure the supplies of diesel to the Portuguese market. Purchased cargoes of petroleum products currently on transit from Russia will still be received and offloaded.

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

Investor Relations:

Contacts:

Website:

Otelo Ruivo, Director

Tel: +351 21 724 08 66

www.galp.com/corp/en/investors

Inês Clares Santos

Fax: +351 21 724 29 65

Email: investor.relations@galp.com

João Antunes

Address:

Reuters: GALP.LS

João G. Pereira

Rua Tomás da Fonseca,

Bloomberg: GALP PL

Torre A, 1600-209 Lisbon, Portugal

This document may include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, regarding future results, namely cash flows, dividends, and shareholder returns; liquidity; capital and operating expenditures; performance levels, operational or environmental goals, targets or commitments and project plans, timing, and outcomes; production rates; developments of Galp's markets; and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Galp's businesses and results; any of which may significantly differ depending on a number of factors, including supply and demand for oil, gas, petroleum products, power and other market factors affecting them; the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address COVID-19 and to maintain the functioning of national and international economies and markets; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on people and economies; the impact of Galp's actions to protect the health and safety of its employees, customers, suppliers and communities; actions of Galp's competitors and commercial counterparties; the ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the actions of consumers; other legal and political factors, including changes in law and regulations and obtaining necessary permits; unexpected operating events or technical difficulties; the outcome of commercial negotiations, including negotiations with governments and private entities; and other factors discussed in Galp's Management Report & Accounts filed with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) for the year ended December 31, 2020 and available on our website at galp.com. All statements other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements express future expectations that are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date they are disclosed and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such those statements. Galp and its respective representatives, agents, employees or advisers do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to, make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances. This document does not constitute investment advice nor forms part of and should not be construed as an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or otherwise acquire securities of Galp or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates in any jurisdiction or an inducement to engage in any investment activity in any jurisdiction.

1

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 16:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
