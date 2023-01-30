Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about the 4Q22 Trading Update
4Q22 Trading Update
January 30, 2023
The information below aims to provide the key macroeconomic, operational and trading conditions experienced by Galp during the fourth quarter of 2022. All data referred to below is currently provisional and may differ from the final figures which will be reported on February 13, 2023.
Galp's 4Q22 results will be published on February 13, before the opening of Euronext Lisbon, together with a management presentation. On that day, the Company will hold an analysts' conference call at 14:00 (Lisbon/London time). Further details can be found at the end of this release.
Consolidated earnings and financial position
Expecting a robust operational cash flow (OCF) generation and working capital release, which includes the unwind of all gas derivatives margin account balances, as expected.
Net debt expected to be reduced to c.€1.6 bn at the end of quarter.
Still assessing the impact from windfall taxes in Portugal and Spain. Any estimated impacts to be booked as special items.
Upstream
4Q21
3Q22
4Q22
Var. YoY
Var. QoQ
Working interest production (kboepd)
124.8
127.6
130.4
5%
2%
Oil production (kbpd)
111.2
114.8
115.3
4%
0%
Net entitlement production (kboepd)
123.0
126.1
128.6
5%
2%
Angola (kbpd)
10.7
10.3
10.8
1%
5%
Brazil (kboepd)
112.3
115.8
115.8
3%
0%
Mozambique (kboepd)
-
0.1
1.9
-
n.m.
Working interest production up QoQ, considering some contribution from Coral FLNG in Mozambique, which had its first cargo in November.
Oil hedges covered 1.6 mbbl during 4Q22 (13% of production).
Commercial
4Q21 3Q22
4Q22
Var. YoY
Var. QoQ
Oil products - client sales (mton)
1.8
2.0
1.8
(1%)
Natural gas sales - client sales (GWh)
4,509
4,180
4,270
(5%)
Electricity - client sales (GWh)
1,121
979
940
(16%)
(9%)
2%
(4%)
Oil products sales slightly declined YoY, halting the post pandemic recovery trend, following reduced demand in Iberia, especially in the B2B segment.
Natural gas and electricity sales impacted by activity reduction, especially in the B2B segment, as well as lower consumption in the B2C segment given the warmer temperatures.
4Q22 RCA Ebit to include an impairment of c.€100 m in retail distribution assets.
Industrial & Energy Management
4Q21
3Q22
4Q22
Var. YoY
Var. QoQ
Raw materials processed (mboe)
13.6
22.9
20.5
51%
(10%)
Galp refining margin (USD/boe)
5.6
7.7
13.5
n.m.
n.m.
Oil products supply1 (mton)
3.7
4.3
3.8
2%
(13%)
NG/LNG supply & trading volumes1 (TWh)
14.3
13.1
12.7
(11%)
(3%)
Trading (TWh)
6.6
5.6
5.5
(17%)
(2%)
Sales of electricity from cogeneration (GWh)
119
177
166
39%
(6%)
1 Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.
Refining raw materials processed decreased QoQ, following the planned maintenances activities. Refining margin higher QoQ, capturing the more favourable market environment.
Refining margin hedges covered 5.6 mboe during 4Q22 (27% of throughput), with an expected impact of c.€80 m at the Ebitda level.
Matosinhos' site transformation project with a c.€60 m provision (impact in RCA Ebit).
NG/LNG supply & trading impacted by additional sourcing restrictions and challenging European natural gas environment.
Renewables & New Businesses
4Q21
3Q22
4Q22
Var. YoY
Var. QoQ
Renewable installed capacity1 (GW)
Gross (100%)
1.0
1.3
1.4
42%
7%
Equity to Galp
0.7
1.3
1.4
89%
7%
Renewable generation (GWh)
Gross (100%)
213
693
307
44%
(56%)
Equity to Galp
157
627
307
95%
(51%)
Galp solar sale price (EUR/MWh)
198
126
101
(49%)
(20%)
1 Installed capacity at the end of the period.
Renewables installed capacity reached 1.4 GW, following the commercial start-up at year-end of c.100 MW of solar projects in Iberia.
Gross renewable energy generation down QoQ, reflecting seasonally lower sunlight hours. All current operating portfolio fully owned by Galp since July 2022.
Market Indicators
4Q21
3Q22
4Q22
Var. YoY
Var. QoQ
Exchange rate (EUR/USD)
1.14
1.01
1.02
(11%)
1%
Dated Brent price (USD/bbl)
79.8
100.8
88.9
11%
(12%)
Japan/Korea Marker LNG price (EUR/MWh)
104.8
152.3
100.1
(5%)
(34%)
Dutch TTF natural gas price (EUR/MWh)
92.0
196.2
94.4
3%
(52%)
Iberian MIBGAS natural gas price (EUR/MWh)
94.2
138.5
75.4
(20%)
(46%)
Iberian power baseload price1 (EUR/MWh)
211.1
146.3
113.2
(46%)
(23%)
Source: Platts/MIBGAS/Bloomberg/OMIE/REE.
1 The Iberian power price is based on the Spanish power pool price published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE)
4Q22 Consensus | Results Presentation Details
Company collected consensus
The Company's collected consensus for quarterly earnings is scheduled to be opened for submission between January 30 and February 3 and will be published by February 6.
Results presentation details
Galp's 4Q22 results, will be published on February 13, before the opening of Euronext Lisbon.
The Company will hold an analysts' conference call on February 13, at 14:00 (Lisbon/London time). The conference call details are provided below:
