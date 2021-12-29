Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about the new opportunities secured in the Brazilian natural gas market

12/29/2021 | 12:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT

December 29, 2021

Galp securing new opportunities in the Brazilian natural gas market

Following the new framework for the natural gas market liberalisation in Brazil, Galp, through its Petrogal Brasil and Galp Energia Brasil subsidiaries, has established a series of gas commercialisation contracts with a start date of January 1, 2022.

Galp has entered into an agreement with Companhia de Gás da Bahia (Bahiagás) to sell a part of its natural gas production from its portfolio to the north-eastern natural gas distributor. Bahiagás has committed to acquire at least 330 million cubic metres per annum of natural gas from Galp for 3 years.

Galp also secured the offtake of Repsol Sinopec's natural gas production from Sapinhoá Norte, broadening the Company's sourcing alternatives in the country.

Additionally, Galp signed agreements with Petrobras and Transportadora Associada de Gás to ensure access to the processing and transportation infrastructures, respectively.

These agreements represent a milestone in Galp's strategy to develop its integrated gas portfolio in Brazil, diversifying outlets for its own natural gas production and increasing its sourcing alternatives to maximise value creation from both its Upstream operations and its Energy Management activities in this core region for the Group.

Galp Energia,

SGPS, S.A.

Website:

Investor Relations:

Contacts:

Tel: +351 21 724 08 66

www.galp.com/corp/en/investors

Otelo Ruivo, Head

Fax: +351 21 724 29 65

Email: investor.relations@galp.com

Inês Clares Santos

João Antunes

Address:

Reuters: GALP.LS

João G. Pereira

Rua Tomás da Fonseca,

Teresa Rodrigues

Torre A, 1600-209 Lisbon, Portugal

Bloomberg: GALP PL

This document may include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, regarding future results, namely cash flows, dividends, and shareholder returns; liquidity; capital and operating expenditures; performance levels, operational or environmental goals, targets or commitments and project plans, timing, and outcomes; production rates; developments of Galp's markets; and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Galp's businesses and results; any of which may significantly differ depending on a number of factors, including supply and demand for oil, gas, petroleum products, power and other market factors affecting them; the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address COVID- 19 and to maintain the functioning of national and international economies and markets; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on people and economies; the impact of Galp's actions to protect the health and safety of its employees, customers, suppliers and communities; actions of Galp's competitors and commercial counterparties; the ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the actions of consumers; other legal and political factors, including changes in law and regulations and obtaining necessary permits; unexpected operating events or technical difficulties; the outcome of commercial negotiations, including negotiations with governments and private entities; and other factors discussed in Galp's Management Report & Accounts filed with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) for the year ended December 31, 2020 and available on our website at galp.com. All statements other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements express future expectations that are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date they are disclosed and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such those statements. Galp and its respective representatives, agents, employees or advisers do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to, make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances. This document does not constitute investment advice nor forms part of and should not be construed as an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or otherwise acquire securities of Galp or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates in any jurisdiction or an inducement to engage in any investment activity in any jurisdiction.

1

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 17:06:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
12:07pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about the new opportunities secured in the Brazilian natur..
PU
12/22GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Submission of updated Development Plan for the Tupi and Iracema fi..
PU
12/21GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about the 2022 financial calendar
PU
12/21GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : 2022 Financial calendar
PU
12/17Brazil's oil auction raises $2 billion as Total, Shell pile in
RE
12/16Exxon prepares to bid for new oil blocks in Brazil -sources
RE
12/16Exxon prepares to bid for new oil blocks in Brazil -sources
RE
12/15MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : December 15, 2021
12/14Galp, Northvolt To Set Up Portugal Lithium Conversion Facility With $792 Million Invest..
MT
12/14GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about joint venture Aurora with Northvolt to develop a lit..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 162 M 18 350 M 18 350 M
Net income 2021 510 M 579 M 579 M
Net Debt 2021 2 932 M 3 329 M 3 329 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 6,94%
Capitalization 7 140 M 8 078 M 8 107 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 6 114
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 8,61 €
Average target price 11,89 €
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Brown Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina COO-Corporate & Others, Executive Director
Luís Manuel Pego Todo Bom Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-1.65%8 078
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION49.66%261 169
CHEVRON CORPORATION40.39%228 546
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD20.81%204 111
BP PLC32.59%88 919
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.92%75 753