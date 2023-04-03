Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about the notice and items of the agenda for the 2023 Annual General Shareholders Meeting

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 3 MAY 2023 - 10:00 A.M. (WEST) Notice to Convene The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. ("Company") is hereby convened, in accordance with the applicable law and By-laws, to meet on May 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (WEST), only by telematic means, with the following agenda: Resolve on the election of the members of the Board of the General Meeting for the four-year period 2023-2026. Resolve on the integrated management report, the individual and consolidated accounts and the remaining reporting documents for the year 2022, including the corporate governance report and the consolidated non-financial information, together with the accounts legal certification documents and the opinion and activity report of the Audit Board. Resolve on the proposal to allocate the 2022 results. Perform a general appraisal of the Board of Directors, the Audit Board and the Statutory Auditor for the year 2022, in accordance with Article 455 of the Portuguese Companies Code. Resolve on the election of the members of the Board of Directors for the four-year period 2023-2026. Resolve on the election of the members of the Audit Board for the four-year period 2023-2026. Resolve on the election of the Statutory Auditor for the four-year period 2023-2026. Resolve on the election of the members of the Remuneration Committee for the term of the four-year period 2023-2026 and the approval of the respective remuneration and its regulations. Resolve on the remuneration policy for the members of the corporate bodies, presented by the Remuneration Committee. Resolve on the amendment of Article 10, paragraph 4 of the Company's By-Laws. Resolve on the transfer of amounts from the "share premium" item in the Company shareholders' equity to the "available reserves" item and on the transfer to the "retained earnings" item of amounts of "available reserves" and the amount of the "legal reserve" that exceeds the mandatory minimum value. Resolve on the granting of authorisation to the Board of Directors for the acquisition and disposal of own shares and bonds. Resolve on the reduction of the Company's share capital up to 9% of its current share capital by cancellation of own shares. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. | Registered offices: Rua Tomás da Fonseca, Torre C, 1600-209 Lisboa | Share capital: EUR 815,111,548.00 | Registered with the Commercial Registry of Lisbon and Legal person No. 504 499 777

The information on the requirements and procedures to participate, be represented at and vote at the General Meeting, to add new items to the agenda and submit proposals is attached hereto and is an integral part of this Notice to Convene. The preparatory information for the Annual General Meeting required under Article 289 of the Portuguese Companies Code and Article 21-J of the Portuguese Securities Code, including reporting documents, as well as the full text of the proposed clause, are available from the publication date of this Notice Convene on the Company's website at General Meeting | Galp, at the Company's registered office, as well as on the website of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários) at www.cmvm.pt. Shareholders may also send an e-mail to ag@galp.comrequesting this information in writing. Lisbon, April 3, 2023 Chair of the Board of the General Meeting Ana Perestrelo de Oliveira

Information on participation in the Annual General Meeting 1. Key dates Record Date: April 25, 2023 By April 24, 2023 By April 25, 2023 11:59 p.m. (WEST) 11:59 p.m. (WEST) Since April 26, 2023 12:00 hours (WEST) until May 2, 2023 5:00 p.m. (WEST) Reception of declarations issued by shareholders intending to participate in, or be represented at, the General Meeting, by the financial intermediaries Reception by e-mail of declarations issued by financial intermediaries stating the number of shares registered in the name of each shareholder who has expressed intention to participate in the General Meeting Voting on the electronic voting platform Reception by e-mail of proxy letters Reception by e-mail of declarations issued by shareholders who, on a professional basis, hold shares in their own name but on behalf of clients and intend to vote differently with their shares Reception of votes by postal and electronic communications 2. Participation in the Annual General Meeting Galp's shareholders have the right to participate, discuss and vote at the Annual General Meeting, provided that the following cumulative requirements are met: if at 00:00 hours (WEST) of April 25, 2023 (the "Record Date"), corresponding to the 5 th trading day prior to the Annual General Meeting, they hold, at least, one share with voting rights; up to 11:59 p.m. (WEST) on April 24, 2023, they have declared by e-mail to the financial intermediary where the individual securities registration account is open, their intention to participate in the Annual General Meeting. For this purpose, they may use the forms available on Galp's website at General Meeting | Galp ; the respective financial intermediary, after being informed of its client's intention to participate in the Annual General Meeting, pursuant to sub-paragraph b) above, has sent to the Chair of the Board of the General Meeting, to ag@galp.com , by 11:59 p.m. (WEST) on April 25, 2023, information on the number of shares registered in its client's name, as at 00:00 hours (WEST) of the Record Date.

The exercise of these rights is not adversely affected by the transfer of the shares after 00:00 hours (WEST) on the Record Date, nor does it depend on the shares being blocked between that date and the date of the Annual General Meeting. However, shareholders that have already declared their intention to participate in the Annual General Meeting pursuant to sub-paragraph b) above but transfer ownership of the shares between 00:00 hours (WEST) of the Record Date and the end of the Annual General Meeting shall immediately inform the Chair of the Board of the General Meeting, to the e-mail address ag@galp.com, and the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários, CMVM). Shareholders who, on a professional basis, hold shares in their own name but on behalf of clients may vote in different way with their shares, provided that, in addition to the documents referred to in sub-paragraphs and c) above, they submit to the Chair of the General Meeting, to the e-mail address ag@galp.com , by 11:59 p.m. (WEST) on April 25, 2023, using sufficient and proportionate evidence, (i) the identification of each client and the number of shares and corresponding votes to be cast on their behalf, and (ii) the specific voting instructions for each agenda item provided by each client. 3. Participation in the Annual General Meeting by telematic means The Annual General Meeting will be held exclusively by telematic means. Shareholders can participate in the Annual General Meeting by videoconference through the website General Meeting | Galp. When sending a notice of intention to attend the Annual General Meeting to the financial Intermediary, shareholders must include their e-mail address for receiving communications regarding the General Meeting, namely the General Meeting's access codes. Following this communication and once Galp has received the declarations of ownership of the shares issued by the financial intermediary, the shareholder or his/her representative will receive, by e-mail, the information necessary for its participation in the meeting of the Annual General Meeting by electronic means. Under the applicable law, the Company will ensure the authenticity of the declarations and the security of the communications and register their content and the respective intervening parties in the meeting of the General Meeting. The participation of the shareholder or shareholder's representative in the Annual General Meeting by telematic means is allowed even if he/she has not exercised his/her vote, being considered as an abstention if he/she also does not exercise his right to vote during the General Meeting. 4. Representation at the Annual General Meeting Shareholders, whether legal or natural persons, who wish to be represented at the meeting shall send the relevant proxy letters addressed to the Chair of the Board of the General Meeting, by e-mail to the e-mail address ag@galp.com, by 11:59 p.m. (WEST) of April 24, 2023, together with a copy of the representative's national or foreign identification document. For this purpose, shareholders can obtain the sample proxy letter on Galp's website at General Meeting | Galpor by means of a request sent to the e-mail address ag@galp.com.