Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about the proposals for the 2023 Annual General Shareholders Meeting

Translation from the Portuguese version for information purposes. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. 3 MAY 2023 PROPOSAL REGARDING ITEM 1 OF THE AGENDA Resolve on the election of the members of the Board of the General Meeting for the four-year period 2023-2026 Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes set forth in subparagraph d) of paragraph 1 of Article 376 of the Companies Code and paragraph 5 of Article 7 of the By-Laws, it is proposed that the General Meeting approves the election of the following list of members to the Board of the General Meeting of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. for the term of the four-year period 2023- 2026: Ana Paz Ferreira da Câmara Perestrelo de Oliveira, Chairperson;

José Costa Pinto, Vice-Chairperson;

Vice-Chairperson; Sofia Leite Borges, Secretary. The information provided in subparagraph d) of paragraph 1 of Article 289 of the Companies Code for each of the proposed members in the previous list is attached to this proposal - professional qualifications, professional activities performed during the last 5 years and number of company shares they hold. According to the information provided, all of the proposed members for the Board of the General Meeting meet the applicable independence and absence of incompatibilities criteria in accordance with the Portuguese law. 3 April 2023. The Shareholder, Amorim Energia B.V.

Ana Paz Ferreira da Câmara Perestrelo de Oliveira Ana Perestrelo de Oliveira was born on 27 October 1982. She is Chairman of the General Shareholders Meeting Board at Galp since 12 April 2019. Ana Perestrelo de Oliveira is an Associate Professor of the Faculty of Law of Universidade de Lisboa and Guest Professor at Faculdade de Direito da Universidade Católica Portuguesa. Jurisconsult, lawyer and arbitrator, Ana Perestrelo de Oliveira is a member of the list of arbitrators of the Commercial Arbitration Centre of the Lisbon Commercial Association (Chamber of Commerce and Industry) and of Porto. Member of CAM - Commission for the Accompaniment and Monitoring (CAM) of the Portuguese Corporate Governance Code established by protocol between the Portuguese Institute of Corporate Governance and the Associação de Empresas Emitentes de valores cotados em Mercado (since April 2018). She is a member of the Steering Committee of the Resolution Fund - Banco de Portugal (since September 2017). Partner of Eduardo Paz Ferreira e Associadas, R.L. since 2013. Law degree from the Faculty of Law of Universidade de Lisboa (2005). Completion of the taught component of the Master's in juridical science at the Faculty of Law of Universidade de Lisboa (2006) and concluded a Doctorate in Law (2010) and Aggregation (2022) at the Faculty of Law of Universidade de Lisboa. In the last 5 years he has worked in the following companies: Associate Professor at Faculty of Law at Universidade de Lisboa

Visiting Professor at Faculty of Law of Universidade Católica Portuguesa

Researcher at the Private Law Research Center (Faculty of Law of Universidade de Lisboa)

Member of the list of arbitrators of the Commercial Arbitration Centre of the Lisbon Commercial Association (Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

Member of CAM - Commission for the Accompaniment and Monitoring (CAM) of the Portuguese Corporate Governance Code

Member of the Board of Directors of the Portugal Mozambique Chamber of Commerce

Chairman of the Board of the General Shareholders Meeting of Galp Gás Natural Distribuição, S.A,

Member of the Steering Committee of the Resolution Fund - Banco de Portugal

Member of the Governance Lab

Member of the executive committee of the Annotated Commercial Companies Code

Member of the writing committee of the Revista de Direito Financeiro e dos Mercados de Capitais

Partner of Eduardo Paz Ferreira e Associados, R.L. Ana Perestrelo de Oliveira does not hold any shares and bonds issued by Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

José Costa Pinto Education Advanced Program for "Non-Executive Directors" by the Portuguese Corporate Governance Institute (2016)

"Non-Executive Directors" by the Portuguese Corporate Governance Institute (2016) Post-Graduate Studies in Corporate and Commercial Law, Portuguese Catholic University Law School (2011/2012). Final average: 16/20

Studies in Corporate and Commercial Law, Portuguese Catholic University Law School (2011/2012). Final average: 16/20 Post-Graduate Studies in Legal and Administrative Sciences at the University of Lisbon Law School (2006/2007). Final average: 15/20

Studies in Legal and Administrative Sciences at the University of Lisbon Law School (2006/2007). Final average: 15/20 Law Degree, Faculty of Law, University of Lisbon (2000/2005): Final average: 15/20 Current Positions Founding Partner at Costa Pinto & Associates (since 2013)

Board Member of the Portuguese Corporate Governance Institute (since 2019)

Board Member of the Portuguese Compliance and Regulatory Observatory (since 2017)

Secretary of the General Assembly of Sporting Clube de Portugal (since 2018)

Board Member of the National Association of Law Firms (since 2019)

Chairman of the Board of the General Meeting of Several Companies / Investment Funds Former Positions Lawyer at Uría Menéndez-Proença de Carvalho (2008/2013)

Menéndez-Proença de Carvalho (2008/2013) Trainee-Lawyer at Simmons & Simmons Rebelo de Sousa (2005/2008) Areas of Activity Mergers and Acquisitions

Commercial, Corporate and Corporate Governance Law

Real Estate Law Other Activities President of the National Association of Young Portuguese Lawyers (2014/2018)

Lecturer in the Master in Finance at ISEG (2018/2019)

Coordinator of the collective book "A Emergência e o Futuro do Corporate Governance" (Almedina, Vol. I 2013 e Vol. II 2018)

Board Member at the Advisory Board of the Portuguese Corporate Governance Institute (2017/2018)

Secretary Board of the Portuguese Corporate Governance Institute (2013/2018)

Lecturer in Business Law at Instituto Superior Técnico (2013)

Legal Committee of the Portuguese Corporate Governance Institute (2008-2016)

(2008-2016) Lecturer at "Escola Solidária de Direito" of Rodrigo Uría Foundation (2008/2012)

Board Member at Lisbon Law School (2004/2005)

Has also been author and co-author of several technical articles on corporate matters and speaker at conferences and public events. José Costa Pinto does not hold any shares and bonds issued by Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

Sofia Leite Borges Sofia Leite Borges was born on 20 april 1973. She is the Secretary of the General Shareholders Meeting Board of Galp since 12 April 2019. Sofia Leite Borges is managing partner of the Law Firm Sofia Leite Borges & Associados Sociedade de Advogados SP RL since February 2016, Chairman of the Board of the General Meeting of Generali Seguros S.A., since July 2016 and member of the Audit Board of Hefesto STC, S.A., since August 2021. She was a consultant at CTSU - Sociedade de Advogados SP RL SA, member of the Deloitte Legal Practice between November 2011 and January 2023. Between May 2008 and February 2016, she practiced law at the Abranches Namora Lopes dos Santos Law Firm. Previously, between February 2004 and April 2008, she worked at the Uría Menéndez Law Firm. She began her career as a trainee lawyer at Macedo Vitorino Associados Law Firm. Between 1998 and 2002 she served as a consultant in the Securities Market Commission. Between July 2016 and December 2016, she served as Chairman of the General Shareholders Meeting Board at Açoreana Seguros S.A., at Seguros Logo S.A. and at T-Vida Companhia de Seguros de Vida S.A. She was also an independent non-executive director of Profile - Sociedade Gestora de Fundos Mobiliários S.A. (former Banif Gestão de Ativos - Sociedade Gestora de Fundos Mobiliários S.A.) between May 2016 and June 2017. For the Portugueuse State she acted as consultant to the Office of the Minister of State and finance in the context of the project "Iniciativa para o Investimento e o Emprego" between 2008 and 2011. Expert in Organization and Administration nominated by the Ministry of Finance for the Commission for the Operational Efficiency of Justice between 2010 and 2011. Degree in Law from the Faculty of Law of Universidade de Lisboa having also participated in the post-graduate course in securities law promoted by the Faculty of Law of Universidade de Lisboa and by the Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários. In the last 5 years he has worked in the following companies: Secretary of the General Shareholders Meeting Board of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

Managing Partner of the Law Firm Sofia Leite Borges & Associados Sociedade de Advogados SP RL

Consultant at CTSU - Sociedade de Advogados SP RL SA

Chairman of the General Shareholders Meeting Board of the Generali Seguros S.A. (previously named Tranquilidade S.A. and Seguradoras Unidas S.A.)

Member of the Audit Board of Hefesto STC, S.A. Sofia Leite Borges does not hold any shares and bonds issued by Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.