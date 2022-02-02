Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about the qualifying holding of Amundi Asset Management
02/02/2022 | 12:09pm EST
ANNOUNCEMENT
February 2, 2022
Qualifying holding of Amundi Asset Management
In accordance with articles 16 and 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, Galp hereby discloses the following information:
On 31 January 2022, Amundi Asset Management notified the Company that, on 27 January 2022, it increased its indirect holdings in Galp's voting rights to 2.01%, above the 2.0% threshold.
The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held are disclosed in the attachment.
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Held directly
Held indirectly
Held directly
Held indirectly
ISIN: PTGAL0AM0009
--
16,679,816
--
2.01%
(Ordinary shares)
Total
16,679,816
2.01%
Date:28 January 2022
ESMA/2015/1597
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii:
Galp Energia SGPS SA
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Amundi Asset Management
Paris, France
Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 27/1/2022
Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights at-
% of voting rights
Total number of
through financial instru-
Total of both in %
tached to shares (to-
voting rights of is-
ments
(7.A + 7.B)
tal of 7.A)
suervii
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
2.01%
0%
2.01%
829,250,635
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
notification (if appli-
cable)
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
shares
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
ISIN code (if possi-
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
ble)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
PTGAL0AM0009
16,679,816
2.01%
SUBTOTAL A
16,679,816
2.01%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Number of voting rights
Type of financial in-
Expiration
Exercise/
that may be acquired if
% of voting rights
strument
datex
Conversion Periodxi
the instrument is exer-
cised/ converted.
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of
Conversion Pe-
% of voting rights
instrument
datex
settlementxii
voting rights
riod xi
SUBTOTAL B.2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box):
] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal en- tity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[x ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
% of voting
% of voting rights
rights if it equals
through financial in-
Namexv
or is higher than
struments if it equals
the notifiable
or is higher than the
threshold
notifiable threshold
Total of both if it
equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Amundi Asset Management
1.54%
1.54%
Registered office:
91-93 Boule-
vard Pasteur, 75015 Paris
CPR AM
0.02%
0.02%
Registered office:
91-93 Boule-
vard Pasteur, 75015 Paris
Amundi Hong-Kong Ltd
0.00%
0.00%
Registered office: 901-908, One
Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong
Kong
Etoile Gestion
0.03%
0.03%
Registered office : 91-93 Boulevard
Pasteur, 75015 Paris
LYXOR Funds Solutions S.A
0.08%
0.08%
Registered office: 5 allée Schef-
fer, L-2520 Luxembourg
Lyxor International Asset Manage-
0.29%
0.29%
ment S.A.S.
Registered office:
91-93 Boule-
vard Pasteur, 75015 Paris
Lyxor Asset Management S.A.S.
0.02%
0.02%
Registered office:
91-93 Boule-
vard Pasteur, 75015 Paris
Amundi Austria GmbH
0.00%
0.00%
Registered office:
Schwarzen-
bergplatz 3, A-1010 Vienna
Societe Generale Gestion
0.01%
0.01%
91-93 Boulevard Pasteur, 75015
Paris
Amundi Japan Ltd
0.00%
0.00%
Registered office:
1-2-2, Uchisai-
waicho Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo 100-
0011 Japan
SABADELL ASSET MANAGEMENT,
0.02%
0.02%
S.A., S.G.I.I.C
Registered office:
Isabel Colbrand
22, 4ª planta, 28050 Madrid,
Total
2.01%
2.01%
In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
