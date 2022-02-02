Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about the qualifying holding of Amundi Asset Management

02/02/2022 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT

February 2, 2022

Qualifying holding of Amundi Asset Management

In accordance with articles 16 and 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, Galp hereby discloses the following information:

On 31 January 2022, Amundi Asset Management notified the Company that, on 27 January 2022, it increased its indirect holdings in Galp's voting rights to 2.01%, above the 2.0% threshold.

The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held are disclosed in the attachment.

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Held directly

Held indirectly

Held directly

Held indirectly

ISIN: PTGAL0AM0009

--

16,679,816

--

2.01%

(Ordinary shares)

Total

16,679,816

2.01%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

Investor Relations:

Contacts:

Website:

Tel: +351 21 724 08 66

Otelo Ruivo, Director

Fax: +351 21 724 29 65

www.galp.com/corp/en/investors

Inês Clares Santos

Email: investor.relations@galp.com

João Antunes

Address:

João G. Pereira

Rua Tomás da Fonseca,

Reuters: GALP.LS

Teresa Rodrigues

Torre A, 1600-209 Lisbon, Portugal

Bloomberg: GALP PL

This document may include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, regarding future results, namely cash flows, dividends, and shareholder returns; liquidity; capital and operating expenditures; performance levels, operational or environmental goals, targets or commitments and project plans, timing, and outcomes; production rates; developments of Galp's markets; and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Galp's businesses and results; any of which may significantly differ depending on a number of factors, including supply and demand for oil, gas, petroleum products, power and other market factors affecting them; the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address COVID-19 and to maintain the functioning of national and international economies and markets; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on people and economies; the impact of Galp's actions to protect the health and safety of its employees, customers, suppliers and communities; actions of Galp's competitors and commercial counterparties; the ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the actions of consumers; other legal and political factors, including changes in law and regulations and obtaining necessary permits; unexpected operating events or technical difficulties; the outcome of commercial negotiations, including negotiations with governments and private entities; and other factors discussed in Galp's Management Report & Accounts filed with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) for the year ended December 31, 2020 and available on our website at galp.com. All statements other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements express future expectations that are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date they are disclosed and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such those statements. Galp and its respective representatives, agents, employees or advisers do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to, make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances. This document does not constitute investment advice nor forms part of and should not be construed as an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or otherwise acquire securities of Galp or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates in any jurisdiction or an inducement to engage in any investment activity in any jurisdiction.

1

Date:28 January 2022

ESMA/2015/1597

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii:

Galp Energia SGPS SA

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

  • ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
  • ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Amundi Asset Management

Paris, France

  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 27/1/2022
  3. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(7.A + 7.B)

tal of 7.A)

suervii

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

2.01%

0%

2.01%

829,250,635

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if appli-

cable)

1

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possi-

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

ble)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

PTGAL0AM0009

16,679,816

2.01%

SUBTOTAL A

16,679,816

2.01%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is exer-

cised/ converted.

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

Conversion Pe-

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

settlementxii

voting rights

riod xi

SUBTOTAL B.2

2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box):

  • ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal en- tity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[x ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

% of voting

% of voting rights

rights if it equals

through financial in-

Namexv

or is higher than

struments if it equals

the notifiable

or is higher than the

threshold

notifiable threshold

Total of both if it

equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Amundi Asset Management

1.54%

1.54%

Registered office:

91-93 Boule-

vard Pasteur, 75015 Paris

CPR AM

0.02%

0.02%

Registered office:

91-93 Boule-

vard Pasteur, 75015 Paris

Amundi Hong-Kong Ltd

0.00%

0.00%

Registered office: 901-908, One

Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong

Kong

Etoile Gestion

0.03%

0.03%

Registered office : 91-93 Boulevard

Pasteur, 75015 Paris

LYXOR Funds Solutions S.A

0.08%

0.08%

Registered office: 5 allée Schef-

fer, L-2520 Luxembourg

Lyxor International Asset Manage-

0.29%

0.29%

ment S.A.S.

Registered office:

91-93 Boule-

vard Pasteur, 75015 Paris

Lyxor Asset Management S.A.S.

0.02%

0.02%

Registered office:

91-93 Boule-

vard Pasteur, 75015 Paris

Amundi Austria GmbH

0.00%

0.00%

Registered office:

Schwarzen-

bergplatz 3, A-1010 Vienna

Societe Generale Gestion

0.01%

0.01%

91-93 Boulevard Pasteur, 75015

Paris

Amundi Japan Ltd

0.00%

0.00%

3

Registered office:

1-2-2, Uchisai-

waicho Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo 100-

0011 Japan

SABADELL ASSET MANAGEMENT,

0.02%

0.02%

S.A., S.G.I.I.C

Registered office:

Isabel Colbrand

22, 4ª planta, 28050 Madrid,

Total

2.01%

2.01%

  1. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
  2. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Dublin, Ireland on 31 January 2022

-signed-

Rajesvary SINNASAMY (Ms)

Compliance Manager

Amundi's Threshold Crossing Hub

Amundi Ireland Limited Web: www.amundi.com Tel: +353 (0) 14802025 rajesvary.sinnasamy@amundi.com

4

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 17:08:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
12:09pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about the qualifying holding of Amundi Asset Management
PU
11:59aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Qualifying holding of Amundi Asset Management
PU
01:59aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Trading Update 4Q21
PU
01:59aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Trading update - 4Q - 2021
PU
01/28GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : opens Generation trainee program in Portugal, Spain and Brazil
PU
01/26GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index 2022
PU
01/11GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Qualifying holding of T. Rowe Price International Funds Inc. (subs..
PU
01/11GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about the qualifying holding of T. Rowe Price Internationa..
PU
01/05GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about resignation of member of the Board of Directors and ..
PU
01/05GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Resignation of member of the Board of Directors and Executive Comm..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 990 M 17 979 M 15 990 M
Net income 2021 582 M 654 M 582 M
Net Debt 2021 3 087 M 3 471 M 3 087 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 5,90%
Capitalization 8 291 M 9 322 M 8 291 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 6 114
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 10,00 €
Average target price 11,79 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Brown Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Luís Manuel Pego Todo Bom Independent Non-Executive Director
Miguel José Pereira Athayde Marques Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.17.35%9 322
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION32.10%342 199
CHEVRON CORPORATION14.86%259 833
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.45%202 147
BP PLC19.00%103 970
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.40%76 300