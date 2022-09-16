Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions

September 16, 2022

Weekly report on share repurchases

In the context of the share repurchase programme of Galp Energia SGPS, SA's ordinary shares with the purpose to reduce the issued share capital, the Company informs about the transactions occurred during the period from 12 September 2022 to 16 September 2022 (inclusive).

According to the information provided by the intermediary appointed to make the purchases, Galp has acquired shares in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

Day Number of Shares Weighted Average Price (€/sh) Transactions Amount (€k) 12/09/2022 112,392 10.6643 1,199 13/09/2022 112,838 10.6144 1,198 14/09/2022 106,063 10.5971 1,113 15/09/2022 113,608 10.5607 1,199 16/09/2022 119,748 10.0098 1,199

Galp has currently 9,628,493 treasury shares (equivalent to 1.16% of the share capital), which were bought for an aggregate amount of 104.3 m.

All the detailed information regarding Galp's buyback programmes, including the details on daily trades, are available on our website, here.

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

