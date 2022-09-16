Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-09-16 am EDT
9.932 EUR   -1.95%
01:30pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions
PU
07:40aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : and Repsol open innovation call for Carbon Capture and Usage in their Sines operations
PU
09/15GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : and Northvolt name Manuel de Sousa Martins as CEO of Aurora Lithium joint venture
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions

09/16/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 16, 2022

Weekly report on share repurchases

In the context of the share repurchase programme of Galp Energia SGPS, SA's ordinary shares with the purpose to reduce the issued share capital, the Company informs about the transactions occurred during the period from 12 September 2022 to 16 September 2022 (inclusive).

According to the information provided by the intermediary appointed to make the purchases, Galp has acquired shares in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

Day

Number of Shares

Weighted Average Price (€/sh)

Transactions Amount (€k)

12/09/2022

112,392

10.6643

1,199

13/09/2022

112,838

10.6144

1,198

14/09/2022

106,063

10.5971

1,113

15/09/2022

113,608

10.5607

1,199

16/09/2022

119,748

10.0098

1,199

Galp has currently 9,628,493 treasury shares (equivalent to 1.16% of the share capital), which were bought for an aggregate amount of 104.3 m.

All the detailed information regarding Galp's buyback programmes, including the details on daily trades, are available on our website, here.

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

Investor Relations:

Contacts:

Website: www.galp.com/corp/en/

Otelo Ruivo, Head

Tel: +351 21 724 08 66

Email: investor.relations@galp.com

Fax: +351 21 724 29 65

João G. Pereira

Teresa Toscano

Address:

Reuters: GALP.LS

Tommaso Fornaciari

Rua Tomás da Fonseca,

Bloomberg: GALP PL

César Teixeira

Torre A, 1600-209 Lisbon, Portugal

This document may include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, regarding future results, namely cash flows, dividends, and shareholder returns; liquidity; capital and operating expenditures; performance levels, operational or environmental goals, targets or commitments and project plans, timing, and outcomes; production rates; developments of Galp's markets; and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Galp's businesses and results; any of which may significantly differ depending on a number of factors, including supply and demand for oil, gas, petroleum products, power and other market factors affecting them; the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address COVID-19 and to maintain the functioning of national and international economies and markets; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on people and economies; the impact of Galp's actions to protect the health and safety of its employees, customers, suppliers and communities; actions of Galp's competitors and commercial counterparties; the ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the actions of consumers; other legal and political factors, including changes in law and regulations and obtaining necessary permits; unexpected operating events or technical difficulties; the outcome of commercial negotiations, including negotiations with governments and private entities; and other factors discussed in Galp's Management Report & Accounts filed with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) for the year ended December 31, 2021 and available on our website at galp.com. All statements other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements express future expectations that are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date they are disclosed and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such those statements. Galp and its respective representatives, agents, employees or advisers do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to, make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances. This document does not constitute investment advice nor forms part of and should not be construed as an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or otherwise acquire securities of Galp or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates in any jurisdiction or an inducement to engage in any investment activity in any jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 17:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
01:30pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions
PU
07:40aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : and Repsol open innovation call for Carbon Capture and Usage in th..
PU
09/15GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : and Northvolt name Manuel de Sousa Martins as CEO of Aurora Lithiu..
PU
09/14Portugal rules out energy windfall tax, cites other mechanisms aiding customers
RE
09/14GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about 2023 Equality Plan
PU
09/12GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : ANA-Vinci, Galp, CaetanoBus and Mitsui assess green H2 potential t..
PU
09/09GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions
PU
09/09GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Dividend payment
PU
09/08Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. acquired additional 48.5% stake in Ventinveste, S.A from Marti..
CI
09/02GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26 764 M 26 751 M 26 751 M
Net income 2022 1 162 M 1 162 M 1 162 M
Net Debt 2022 2 541 M 2 540 M 2 540 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,39x
Yield 2022 4,97%
Capitalization 8 616 M 8 635 M 8 612 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 6 152
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 10,39 €
Average target price 13,85 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Brown Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Luís Manuel Pego Todo Bom Independent Non-Executive Director
Miguel José Pereira Athayde Marques Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.21.95%8 612
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION54.98%395 217
CHEVRON CORPORATION36.87%314 403
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD8.22%203 959
BP PLC38.14%97 667
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-3.58%71 490