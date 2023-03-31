Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions

March 31, 2023

Weekly report on share repurchases

In the context of the share repurchase programme of Galp Energia SGPS, SA's ordinary shares with the purpose to reduce the issued share capital, the Company informs about the transactions occurred during the period from 27 March 2023 to 31 March 2023 (inclusive).

According to the information provided by the intermediary appointed to make the purchases, Galp has acquired shares in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

Day Number of Shares Weighted Average Price (€/sh) Transactions Amount (€k) 27/03/2023 434,828 €9.9062 €4,308 28/03/2023 59,753 €10.2037 €610

Galp has currently 7,177,748 treasury shares (equivalent to 0.87% of the share capital), which were bought for an aggregate amount of €76.6 m.

All the detailed information regarding Galp's buyback programmes, including the details on daily trades, are available on our website, here.

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

Investor Relations: Contacts: Website: www.galp.com/corp/en/ Otelo Ruivo, Director Tel: +351 21 724 08 66 Email: investor.relations@galp.com João G. Pereira Teresa Toscano Address: Reuters: GALP.LS Tommaso Fornaciari Rua Tomás da Fonseca, Bloomberg: GALP PL César Teixeira Torre A, 1600-209 Lisbon, Portugal

