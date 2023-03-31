Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:24 2023-03-31 am EDT
10.46 EUR   -0.24%
02:18pGalp Energia Sgps S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions
PU
03/28Portugal Plans First Piped Hydrogen Auction in H2 to Boost Demand, Investment
MT
03/27Portugal to launch Europe's first auction for piped hydrogen
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions

03/31/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 31, 2023

Weekly report on share repurchases

In the context of the share repurchase programme of Galp Energia SGPS, SA's ordinary shares with the purpose to reduce the issued share capital, the Company informs about the transactions occurred during the period from 27 March 2023 to 31 March 2023 (inclusive).

According to the information provided by the intermediary appointed to make the purchases, Galp has acquired shares in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

Day

Number of Shares

Weighted Average Price (€/sh)

Transactions Amount (€k)

27/03/2023

434,828

€9.9062

€4,308

28/03/2023

59,753

€10.2037

€610

Galp has currently 7,177,748 treasury shares (equivalent to 0.87% of the share capital), which were bought for an aggregate amount of €76.6 m.

All the detailed information regarding Galp's buyback programmes, including the details on daily trades, are available on our website, here.

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

Investor Relations:

Contacts:

Website: www.galp.com/corp/en/

Otelo Ruivo, Director

Tel: +351 21 724 08 66

Email: investor.relations@galp.com

João G. Pereira

Teresa Toscano

Address:

Reuters: GALP.LS

Tommaso Fornaciari

Rua Tomás da Fonseca,

Bloomberg: GALP PL

César Teixeira

Torre A, 1600-209 Lisbon, Portugal

This document may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements express future expectations that are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date they are disclosed and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such those statements. Accordingly, neither Galp nor any other person can assure that its future results, performance or events will meet those expectations, nor assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Galp to market risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections, and assumptions. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the future, gerund or conditional tense or the use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", "anticipate", "believe", "consider", "could", "develop", "envision", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", "may'', "objectives", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "probably", "project", "pursue", "risks", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", "think", "will" or the negative of these terms and similar terminology. This document may include data and information provided by third parties, which are not publicly available. Such data and information should not be interpreted as advice and you should not rely on it for any purpose. You may not copy or use this data and information except as expressly permitted by those third parties in writing. To the fullest extent permitted by law, those third parties accept no responsibility for your use of such data and information except as specified in a written agreement you may have entered into with those third parties for the provision of such data and information. Galp and its respective representatives, agents, employees or advisers do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to, make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances. This document does not constitute investment advice nor forms part of and should not be construed as an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or otherwise acquire securities of Galp or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates in any jurisdiction or an inducement to engage in any investment activity in any jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 18:17:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
02:18pGalp Energia Sgps S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions
PU
03/28Portugal Plans First Piped Hydrogen Auction in H2 to Boost Demand, Investment
MT
03/27Portugal to launch Europe's first auction for piped hydrogen
RE
03/24Galp Energia Sgps S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions
PU
03/17Galp Energia Sgps S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions
PU
03/10Galp Energia Sgps S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions
PU
03/03Galp Energia Sgps S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions
PU
03/01Galp Energia Sgps S A : informs about the Brazil temporary tax on oil exports
PU
02/24Galp Energia Sgps S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions
PU
02/23European Big Oil's Renewables Earnings -- At a Glance
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25 220 M 27 503 M 27 503 M
Net income 2022 1 176 M 1 282 M 1 282 M
Net Debt 2022 2 798 M 3 051 M 3 051 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,05x
Yield 2022 4,93%
Capitalization 8 695 M 9 447 M 9 482 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 6 152
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10,49 €
Average target price 13,81 €
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Vice Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Luís Manuel Pego Todo Bom Independent Non-Executive Director
Miguel José Pereira Athayde Marques Vice Chairman
Edmar de Almeida Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-16.85%9 482
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.62%1 892 693
SHELL PLC-0.34%197 323
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED31.09%153 967
TOTALENERGIES SE-7.23%145 383
EQUINOR ASA-15.76%88 501
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer