Galp Energia SGPS S A : 2020 Integrated Report and Annual General Meeting notice

Galp publishes today its 2020 Annual Integrated Report as well as the convening notice to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held on April 23, 2021.

Annual Integrated Report 2020

Galp's Annual Integrated Report aims to provide a broad, transparent and accurate disclosure of the Company's yearly performance, the activities through which the Company creates economic value and our practices and principles of environmental, social and corporate governance.

The report is available on Galp's website and can be downloaded here.

Annual General Meeting

Galp's 2021 AGM will be held on April 23, at 10:00 hours a.m. (WEST). As a consequence of the health emergency caused by the outbreak of the Covid-19 disease, the meeting will be held through telematic means, in accordance to Article 377(6)(b) of the Portuguese Companies Code.

The notice, detailed items of the agenda and the relevant procedures, as well as other additional information on the AGM, may be found through this link.