Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galp Energia SGPS S A : 2020 Integrated Report and Annual General Meeting notice

03/22/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Galp publishes today its 2020 Annual Integrated Report as well as the convening notice to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held on April 23, 2021.

Annual Integrated Report 2020

Galp's Annual Integrated Report aims to provide a broad, transparent and accurate disclosure of the Company's yearly performance, the activities through which the Company creates economic value and our practices and principles of environmental, social and corporate governance.

The report is available on Galp's website and can be downloaded here.

Annual General Meeting

Galp's 2021 AGM will be held on April 23, at 10:00 hours a.m. (WEST). As a consequence of the health emergency caused by the outbreak of the Covid-19 disease, the meeting will be held through telematic means, in accordance to Article 377(6)(b) of the Portuguese Companies Code.

The notice, detailed items of the agenda and the relevant procedures, as well as other additional information on the AGM, may be found through this link.

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 18:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
02:45pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A  : 2020 Integrated Report and Annual General Meeting notic..
PU
03/19GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A  : Qualifying holding of The Bank of New York Mellon Corpo..
PU
02/25EXCLUSIVE : Portugal sees green hydrogen output by end-2022, $12 billion in inve..
RE
02/22GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A  : Swings to Full-Year 2020 Loss, Halves Dividend on COVID..
MT
02/22GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A  : Tumbles to FY20 Loss
MT
02/22GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A  : Results release - 4Q - 2020
PU
02/22Portuguese oil company Galp halves dividend after 98% profit slump
RE
02/22GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A  : 2020 earnings show pandemic's impact and progress in tr..
PU
02/22GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A  : Portugal's Galp posts 98% slump in Q4 profit as pandemi..
RE
02/22GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A  : 4Q20 & FY20 results, 2021 outlook and dividend proposal
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 126 M 13 281 M 13 281 M
Net income 2020 -490 M -585 M -585 M
Net Debt 2020 2 770 M 3 306 M 3 306 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,7x
Yield 2020 4,57%
Capitalization 8 355 M 9 944 M 9 973 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 6 386
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,76 €
Last Close Price 10,25 €
Spread / Highest target 51,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Brown Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Thore E. Kristiansen Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.17.09%10 519
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.05%255 660
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.42%212 383
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.87%184 557
BP PLC20.37%88 746
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION17.58%82 450
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ