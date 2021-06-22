Galp Energia SGPS S A : Information on shares' transaction by a member of the Board of Directors (Andy Brown, CEO)

Pursuant to the terms of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code, article 14 of the CMVM regulation n.º 05/2008 and article 19 of the EU regulation n.º 596/2014 from the European Parliament and Council, Galp hereby discloses the information received on June 21, 2021, from a member of the Board of Directors, Andrew Richard Dingley Brown, regarding the acquisition of Galp shares.
|
|
|
Nature of transaction
|
Market
|
Date
|
Security
|
Quantity
|
Price (€/sh)
|
Acquisition
|
London Stock Exchange MTF
|
2021/06/18
|
PTGAL0AM0009
|
25,323
|
9.61
|
|
After this transaction, Andrew Richard Dingley Brown holds 25,323 Galp shares.
Disclaimer
Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 21:26:02 UTC.