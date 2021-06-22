Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galp Energia SGPS S A : Information on shares' transaction by a member of the Board of Directors (Andy Brown, CEO)

06/22/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the terms of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code, article 14 of the CMVM regulation n.º 05/2008 and article 19 of the EU regulation n.º 596/2014 from the European Parliament and Council, Galp hereby discloses the information received on June 21, 2021, from a member of the Board of Directors, Andrew Richard Dingley Brown, regarding the acquisition of Galp shares.

Nature of transaction Market Date Security Quantity Price (€/sh)
Acquisition London Stock Exchange MTF 2021/06/18 PTGAL0AM0009 25,323 9.61

After this transaction, Andrew Richard Dingley Brown holds 25,323 Galp shares.

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 21:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
05:27pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A  : Information on shares' transaction by a member of the B..
PU
06/18BP  : Lightsource bp to invest $566 million in Spanish solar projects
RE
06/14Galp to hold off on LNG investment until Mozambique ensures security
RE
06/02GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A  : To Focus On Renewable Energy, Trim Five-Year Capital Ex..
MT
05/18GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/10GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A  : Dividends payment
PU
04/28GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A  : Presentation transcript - 1Q - 2021
PU
04/26GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A  : Excel tables - 1Q - 2021
PU
04/26GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A  : Results release - 1Q - 2021
PU
04/26GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A  : Results presentation - 1Q - 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 874 M 18 954 M 18 954 M
Net income 2021 519 M 619 M 619 M
Net Debt 2021 2 442 M 2 916 M 2 916 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 5,91%
Capitalization 8 004 M 9 530 M 9 557 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 6 114
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 9,65 €
Average target price 11,93 €
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Brown Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina COO-Corporate & Others, Executive Director
José Carlos da Silva Costa COO-Refining & Midstream, Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.11.51%9 644
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION51.84%264 977
CHEVRON CORPORATION25.58%204 471
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD12.69%191 446
BP PLC24.35%88 879
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION14.41%76 371