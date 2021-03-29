Galp Energia SGPS S A : Qualifying holding of Walter Scott & Partners, subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

In accordance with articles 16 and 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, Galp hereby discloses the following information:
On 26 March 2021, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation notified the Company that, on 25 March 2021, one of its undertaking companies, Walter Scott & Partners Limited, increased its aggregate holdings to above the 2% threshold.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation maintains a total qualifying holding in Galp's voting rights of 2.30%.
The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting right and/or the financial instruments are effectively held are disclosed in the attachment.
|
|
|
Number of
voting rights
|
% of
voting rights
|
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
ISIN PTGAL0AM0009 (Ordinary Shares)
|
-
|
18,569,690
|
-
|
2.24%
|
ISIN US3640971053 (ADR)
|
-
|
512,675
|
-
|
0.06%
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
19,082,365
|
2.30%
|
