GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
Galp Energia SGPS S A : Qualifying holding of Walter Scott & Partners, subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

03/29/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
In accordance with articles 16 and 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, Galp hereby discloses the following information:

On 26 March 2021, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation notified the Company that, on 25 March 2021, one of its undertaking companies, Walter Scott & Partners Limited, increased its aggregate holdings to above the 2% threshold.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation maintains a total qualifying holding in Galp's voting rights of 2.30%.

The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting right and/or the financial instruments are effectively held are disclosed in the attachment.

Number of
voting rights 		% of
voting rights
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
ISIN PTGAL0AM0009 (Ordinary Shares) - 18,569,690 - 2.24%

ISIN US3640971053 (ADR)

- 512,675 - 0.06%
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 19,082,365 2.30%

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 426 M 16 988 M 16 988 M
Net income 2021 422 M 497 M 497 M
Net Debt 2021 2 448 M 2 883 M 2 883 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 5,39%
Capitalization 8 334 M 9 829 M 9 814 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 6 114
Free-Float 52,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,79 €
Last Close Price 10,05 €
Spread / Highest target 54,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Brown Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Thore E. Kristiansen Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.14.80%10 519
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.00%255 660
CHEVRON CORPORATION27.27%212 383
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.47%184 557
BP PLC18.78%88 746
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION14.99%82 450
