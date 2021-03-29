Galp Energia SGPS S A : Qualifying holding of Walter Scott & Partners, subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

In accordance with articles 16 and 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, Galp hereby discloses the following information:

On 26 March 2021, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation notified the Company that, on 25 March 2021, one of its undertaking companies, Walter Scott & Partners Limited, increased its aggregate holdings to above the 2% threshold.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation maintains a total qualifying holding in Galp's voting rights of 2.30%.

The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting right and/or the financial instruments are effectively held are disclosed in the attachment.

Number of

voting rights % of

voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN PTGAL0AM0009 (Ordinary Shares) - 18,569,690 - 2.24% ISIN US3640971053 (ADR) - 512,675 - 0.06% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 19,082,365 2.30%