    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Galp Energia SGPS S A : reinforces electric mobility leadership in Portugal through the acquisition of Mobiletric

09/08/2021 | 02:42am EDT
Galp has agreed to acquire the entire share capital of Mobiletric, one of the key operators in the electric mobility sector in Portugal, particularly in fast and ultra-fast electric charging.

With this acquisition, Galp adds 280 charging points to its network in the short term, most of them already in operation, as well as a solid portfolio of planned charging points which will enable rapid growth prospects.

The transaction - combined with Galp network's strong organic growth - will allow the number of charging points managed by the Company in Portugal to double to more than 1,000 points in operation by the end of 2021, from 513 at the end of 2020.

As part of Galp's growth plan to thrive through the transition into a more sustainable energy model, the acquisition of Mobiletric is a relevant step towards Galp's goal of reaching 10,000 charging points in Iberia by the end of 2025.

The conclusion of the agreement is conditional to normally applicable regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 06:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15 727 M 18 624 M 18 624 M
Net income 2021 493 M 584 M 584 M
Net Debt 2021 2 341 M 2 772 M 2 772 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 7,07%
Capitalization 7 006 M 8 294 M 8 296 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 6 114
Free-Float 52,2%
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 8,45 €
Average target price 11,72 €
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Brown Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina COO-Corporate & Others, Executive Director
Luís Manuel Pego Todo Bom Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-3.50%8 294
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION32.34%230 941
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD22.18%211 129
CHEVRON CORPORATION14.93%187 705
BP PLC17.11%82 631
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION14.12%79 197