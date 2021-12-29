Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galp Energia SGPS S A : securing new opportunities in the Brazilian natural gas market

12/29/2021 | 12:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following the new framework for the natural gas market liberalisation in Brazil, Galp, through its Petrogal Brasil and Galp Energia Brasil subsidiaries, has established a series of gas commercialisation contracts with a start date of January 1, 2022.

Galp has entered into an agreement with Companhia de Gás da Bahia (Bahiagás) to sell a part of its natural gas production from its portfolio to the north-eastern natural gas distributor. Bahiagás has committed to acquire at least 330 million cubic metres per annum of natural gas from Galp for 3 years.

Galp also secured the offtake of Repsol Sinopec's natural gas production from Sapinhoá Norte, broadening the Company's sourcing alternatives in the country.

Additionally, Galp signed agreements with Petrobras and Transportadora Associada de Gás to ensure access to the processing and transportation infrastructures, respectively.

These agreements represent a milestone in Galp's strategy to develop its integrated gas portfolio in Brazil, diversifying outlets for its own natural gas production and increasing its sourcing alternatives to maximise value creation from both its Upstream operations and its Energy Management activities in this core region for the Group.

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 17:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
12:07pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about the new opportunities secured in the Brazilian natur..
PU
12/22GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Submission of updated Development Plan for the Tupi and Iracema fi..
PU
12/21GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about the 2022 financial calendar
PU
12/21GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : 2022 Financial calendar
PU
12/17Brazil's oil auction raises $2 billion as Total, Shell pile in
RE
12/16Exxon prepares to bid for new oil blocks in Brazil -sources
RE
12/16Exxon prepares to bid for new oil blocks in Brazil -sources
RE
12/15MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : December 15, 2021
12/14Galp, Northvolt To Set Up Portugal Lithium Conversion Facility With $792 Million Invest..
MT
12/14GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about joint venture Aurora with Northvolt to develop a lit..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 162 M 18 350 M 18 350 M
Net income 2021 510 M 579 M 579 M
Net Debt 2021 2 932 M 3 329 M 3 329 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 6,94%
Capitalization 7 140 M 8 078 M 8 107 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 6 114
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 8,61 €
Average target price 11,89 €
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Brown Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina COO-Corporate & Others, Executive Director
Luís Manuel Pego Todo Bom Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-1.65%8 078
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION49.66%261 169
CHEVRON CORPORATION40.39%228 546
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD20.81%204 111
BP PLC32.59%88 919
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.92%75 753