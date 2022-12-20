Portugal approves windfall tax on energy firms, food retailers

LISBON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Portugal's parliament on
Tuesday approved a 33% tax on the windfall profits that energy
companies and food retailers may be bringing in with inflation
at a near three-decade high.
Tax affairs chief at the Finance Ministry, Nuno Felix, said
the new "exceptional and strictly temporary" tax was in line
with that approved by the European Union for the energy sector.
In Portugal, this tax targets the excess profits of
companies operating in the crude oil, natural gas, coal and
refinery sectors, but also those of food retailers. It was
proposed by the Socialist government that has an outright
majority of parliament seats.
"The new tax aims to have a redistribution of these excess
profits in an inflationary context ... there has to be social
justice," Felix told parliament before the vote.
According to the approved scheme, the share of profits of
those companies that exceeds 20% of the average profits in the
previous four years will be taxed at 33%. The new rate will
apply in 2022 and 2023.
In Portugal, the standard rate on corporate profits is 21%.
The profit of Portuguese oil & gas Galp rose 86%
in the first nine months, but the company said this was
essentially due to its production in Brazil and Angola, which
benefited from the rise in crude prices, and not to its domestic
business.
Portugal's second-largest retailer Jeronimo Martins
posted a 29% rise in January-September net profit, as soaring
inflation drove sales figures higher.
Portuguese consumer prices rose 9.9% year-on-year in
November, slowing slightly from 10.1% in the previous month,
which was the highest in three decades.
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by David Evans)