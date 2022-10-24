Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  03:06 2022-10-24 am EDT
9.850 EUR   -3.86%
03:00aGalp Energia Sgps S A : Third quarter 2022 results
PU
02:30aPortugal's Galp quarterly profit up 16% on higher oil prices, better margins
RE
02:20aGalp Energia Sgps S A : informs about 3Q22 and 9M22 results presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Portugal's Galp quarterly profit up 16% on higher oil prices, better margins

10/24/2022 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Galp Energia refinery near Sines

LISBON (Reuters) - Portuguese oil and gas company Galp Energia reported a 16% increase in adjusted third-quarter profit on Monday, thanks to soaring oil prices and a near-doubling of its refining margin.

Oil & gas companies around the world received a boost after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring just as demand was rapidly recovering with the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

Galp's July-September adjusted net profit was 187 million euros, up from 161 million euros a year earlier and above the 177 million euros expected by 21 analysts polled by the company.

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose 29% to 784 million euros, although fell short of the average forecast of 830 million euros.

Higher oil prices lifted its upstream adjusted EBITDA by 17% to 612 million euros, despite its share of oil and gas production from projects in which it has a stake remaining almost stable at 127,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Brent oil prices rose to an average of $110.8 a barrel in the third quarter from $73.4 a year ago, Galp said.

The company also said its refining margin rose to $7.70 a barrel in the quarter, up from $4.1 in the same period last year.

It said its direct sales of refined products to clients rose 12% year on year to 2.0 million tonnes.

Galp's main activity is upstream in the rich 'off shore' of Brazil, but it also has a small exploration and production operation in Angola and runs renewable energy plants.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.26% 5.0817 Delayed Quote.-18.77%
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. -3.64% 9.85 Real-time Quote.20.25%
GOLD -0.41% 1653.89 Delayed Quote.-11.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.30% 92.46 Delayed Quote.18.80%
WTI -1.47% 84.052 Delayed Quote.12.26%
All news about GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
03:00aGalp Energia Sgps S A : Third quarter 2022 results
PU
02:30aPortugal's Galp quarterly profit up 16% on higher oil prices, better margins
RE
02:20aGalp Energia Sgps S A : informs about 3Q22 and 9M22 results presentation
PU
02:00aGalp Energia Sgps S A : Third quarter and nine months of 2022 results
PU
02:00aGalp Energia Sgps S A : Report and Accounts - 3Q - 2022
PU
02:00aGalp Energia Sgps S A : Results presentation - 3Q - 2022
PU
02:00aGalp Energia Sgps S A : Presentation transcript - 3Q - 2022
PU
02:00aGalp Energia Sgps S A : Results release - 3Q - 2022
PU
10/21Galp Energia Sgps S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions
PU
10/20Nigeria LNG still producing, exporting despite force majeure
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25 576 M 25 084 M 25 084 M
Net income 2022 1 067 M 1 046 M 1 046 M
Net Debt 2022 2 659 M 2 608 M 2 608 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,22x
Yield 2022 5,04%
Capitalization 8 496 M 8 332 M 8 332 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 6 152
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 10,25 €
Average target price 13,77 €
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Brown Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Luís Manuel Pego Todo Bom Independent Non-Executive Director
Miguel José Pereira Athayde Marques Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.20.25%8 332
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY12.15%2 109 163
SHELL PLC44.53%187 020
TOTALENERGIES SE18.69%131 251
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.02%125 206
EQUINOR ASA54.47%109 558