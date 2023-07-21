Effective July 21, 2023, Galway Gold Inc. will change its name to Montauk Metals Inc.
Galway Gold Inc. will Change its Name to Montauk Metals Inc
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 09:30:00 2023-07-20 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.0500 CAD
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-16.67%
|06:00am
|Galway Gold Inc. will Change its Ticker to MTK from GLW
|CI
|06:00am
|Galway Gold Inc. will Change its Name to Montauk Metals Inc
|CI
Effective July 21, 2023, Galway Gold Inc. will change its name to Montauk Metals Inc.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.0500 CAD
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2 M $
|Galway Gold Inc. will Change its Ticker to MTK from GLW
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. will Change its Name to Montauk Metals Inc
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2019
|CI
|Eduardo Gomez Joins Board of Directors of Galway Gold
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Announces Resignation of Rafael Solis as Director
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2018
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc. Announces Appointment of Rafael Solis to its Board of Directors
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc.(TSXV:GLW) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
|CI
|Galway Gold Inc.(TSXV:GLW) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-16.67%
|2 M $
|-66.18%
|2 M $
|-12.50%
|2 M $
|-.--%
|2 M $
|-.--%
|2 M $
|-99.63%
|2 M $
|+1.47%
|2 M $
|+4.86%
|2 M $
|-.--%
|2 M $
|0.00%
|1 M $