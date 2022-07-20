Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Galway Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWM   CA3645852086

GALWAY METALS INC.

(GWM)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:08 2022-07-20 pm EDT
0.3850 CAD   -4.94%
05:34pGALWAY METALS : Announces option payment for royalty buy back at its clarence stream property
PU
06/08GALWAY METALS : Announces Update to Insider Purchases
PU
05/27Galway Metals Announces Closing of $10.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GALWAY METALS : ANNOUNCES OPTION PAYMENT FOR ROYALTY BUY BACK AT ITS CLARENCE STREAM PROPERTY

07/20/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
GALWAY METALS ANNOUNCES OPTION PAYMENT FOR ROYALTY BUY BACK AT ITS CLARENCE STREAM PROPERTY

Jul 20, 2022

Toronto, ON - July 20, 2022 - Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV: GWM) ("Galway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to settle the third (3rd) of six (6) payments (the "Third Partial Payment") due in consideration of an agreement previously announced on July 21, 2020 (the "Agreement") by the payment of $125,000 and the issuance of 925,926 common shares in the Capital of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price equal to $0.405 per Share for a total deemed price of $375,000.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company bought back a two percent (2.0%) net smelter returns royalty (the "Royalty") from an arm's length third party royalty holder (the "Former Royalty Holder"), covering certain mineral claims at the Company's Clarence Stream property in southwest New Brunswick (the "Property"). The Agreement provided for a total purchase price of $3,000,000 in six equal annual instalments of $500,000, with each partial payment representing the purchase of one-sixth (1/6) of the Royalty (each a "Partial Payment"). The first Partial Payment was settled on Closing in 2020 through the issuance of 434,783 Shares to the Former Royalty Holder at a deemed price equal to $1.15 per Share for a total deemed price of $500,000. Pursuant to the Agreement, each subsequent $500,000 Partial Payment is to be paid as follows: (i) $125,000 in cash; and, (ii) the remaining $375,000, at the sole election of the Company, shall be paid either in cash, through the issuance of Shares or a combination thereof as shall equal $375,000. The Shares will be subject to the statutory hold periods of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Completion of the issuance of the Shares is subject to the receipt of all regulatory approval including the approval of the TSXV.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is well capitalized with two projects in Canada, Clarence Stream, an important new gold district in New Brunswick, and Estrades, the former producing, high-grade precious metals rich polymetallic VMS mine in Quebec. The Company began trading on January 4, 2013, after the successful spinout to existing shareholders from Galway Resources following the completion of the US$340 million sale of that company.

For further information, please visit www.galwaymetalsinc.com or contact:

Robert Hinchcliffe

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Telephone: 1 (800) 771-0680

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, completion of the Royalty buy back, objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Disclaimer

Galway Metals Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 21:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GALWAY METALS INC.
05:34pGALWAY METALS : Announces option payment for royalty buy back at its clarence stream prope..
PU
06/08GALWAY METALS : Announces Update to Insider Purchases
PU
05/27Galway Metals Announces Closing of $10.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
AQ
05/26Galway Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/26Galway Metals Inc. announced that it has received CAD 10.500055 million in funding
CI
05/09Galway Metals Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Bought Deal Private Placement ..
AQ
05/06GALWAY METALS : Announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement t..
PU
05/06Galway Metals Upsizes Bought-Deal Private Placement of Common and Flow-Through Shares t..
MT
05/06IIROC Trading Resumption - GWM
AQ
05/05Galway Metals Raising C$8 Million in a Bought-Deal Private Placement of Common and Flow..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81,3 M 63,1 M 63,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart GALWAY METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Galway Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,31 $
Average target price 1,76 $
Spread / Average Target 462%
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Hinchcliffe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. B. Suttie Chief Financial Officer
Mari Trowbridge Vice President-Administration
Alfonso Gómez Rengifo Independent Director
Joseph Cartafalsa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALWAY METALS INC.-33.61%63
NEWMONT CORPORATION-11.88%43 550
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-14.55%28 370
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.94%20 115
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-19.63%19 557
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-19.38%15 327