Galway Metals Makes Another New Discovery - 4.8 g/t Au Over 3.1m, 900m NW of the New Adrian Zone, Plus Mineralization Returned 400m East of GMZ at Clarence Stream

(Toronto, Ontario, January 6, 2021) - Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V: GWM) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to report assay results from a new discovery from wildcat exploration drilling at the Company's Clarence Stream project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

This hole, the first in the area, is located 900m NW and likely along a different trend than the discovery hole in the previously-reported New Discovery (now named the Adrian Zone) of 13.4 grams per tonne (g/t) Au over 12.95 metres (m). The new discovery intersected

4.8 g/t Au over 3.1m in sediments between two intrusions (20m away from one) and is controlled by a fault (Figure 1).

In the other hole being reported, an intersection of 9.4 g/t Au over 0.5m with visible gold (VG) was returned from a stepout hole located 400m east of the previous eastern limit, and along strike of the GMZ. The intervening 400m is the continuation of the soil anomaly that led to the discovery of the GMZ in December 2017, and has not yet been drilled. Results from this hole cover a core length of 6m that were RUSHED out of the 391.5m total; the balance of this hole remains pending.

Galway is Increasing its Drill Count to 7 Rigs from 5 at Clarence Stream

Given the three new discoveries Galway has made in recent months (13.4 g/t Au over 12.95m, 186.5 g/t Au over 0.6m and 4.8 g/t Au over 3.1m), which are now targeted for follow up drilling, plus the highly prospective claims recently acquired that the Company plans to drill (August 25, 2020), plus the goal of completing the drill program for the pending resource update, Galway has decided to expand its drill program at Clarence Stream to 7 rigs from 5. The 6th rig is expected to arrive in January and the 7th in February. This drilling, which will result in an increase in the 2020-21 program to 100,000m from 75,000m, is expected to further demonstrate that Clarence Stream is an important new gold district in North America.

New Discovery:

Hole CL-72 intersected 4.8 g/t Au over 3.1m, starting at a vertical depth of 95m

GMZ East Extension (400m):

Hole CL-75 intersected 9.4 g/t Au over 0.5m, starting at a vertical depth of 204m