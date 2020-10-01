Log in
GAM : appoints new Group Head of Human Resources

10/01/2020 | 03:40am EDT
01 October 2020 GAM appoints new Group Head of Human Resources

GAM Investments today announced the appointment of Debbie Dalzell as Group Head of Human Resources. Debbie will report directly to Group Chief Executive Officer Peter Sanderson and will join the Senior Leadership Team. She will join the firm on 2 November.

In this role, Debbie will be responsible for leading the firm's global Human Resources function, including hiring, retaining, training and developing employees, as well as managing initiatives to further increase diversity at the firm.

Debbie was previously at BlackRock, and formerly Merrill Lynch Investment Management, for 16 years, where she held a number of senior HR roles and was latterly Head of Employee Relations. Prior to that, she held roles in recruitment, including leading the graduate recruitment programme for retailer John Lewis where she worked for five years. Debbie holds a BA in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University.

Peter Sanderson, Group CEO at GAM, said: 'Debbie brings extensive industry experience and her appointment represents our commitment to ensuring GAM is an attractive place to work for our current and future employees, as well as to delivering health and wellbeing support and developing our diversity and inclusion strategy. I look forward to welcoming Debbie to GAM.'

Debbie Dalzell, incoming Group Head of Human Resources, said: 'I am excited to be joining GAM, which has some of the brightest minds from across the industry. I look forward to working with colleagues across the business to further develop an environment where all employees can thrive, bring their full selves to work and continue to deliver excellent service for clients.'

For further information please contact:

Charles Naylor
Global Head of Communications and Investor Relations
T +44 20 7917 2241
Media Relations
Ute Dehn Christensen
T+41 58 426 31 36 		Media Relations
Kathryn Jacques
T +44 20 7393 8699
Investor Relations
Jessica Grassi
T +41 58 426 31 37


Visit us at: www.gam.com

Follow us on: Twitter, LinkedIn

About GAM

GAM is a leading independent, pure-play asset manager. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employed 747 FTEs in 14 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and Lugano as at 30 June 2020. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group has AuM of CHF 119.4 billion1 (USD 126.0 billion) as at 30 June 2020.

1Including CHF 0.3 billion of money market funds as at 31 December 2019, which GAM agreed to sell to ZKB as announced with the H1 2019 results.
Important legal information

The information in this document is given for information purposes only and does not qualify as investment advice. Opinions and assessments contained in this document may change and reflect the point of view of GAM in the current economic environment. No liability shall be accepted for the accuracy and completeness of the information. Past performance is no indicator for the current or future development. All financial investments involve an element of risk. Therefore, the value of the investment and the income from it will vary and the initial investment amount cannot be guaranteed.

Disclaimer

GAM Holding AG published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 07:39:09 UTC
