GAM : appoints new Group Head of Human Resources

GAM Investments today announced the appointment of Debbie Dalzell as Group Head of Human Resources. Debbie will report directly to Group Chief Executive Officer Peter Sanderson and will join the Senior Leadership Team. She will join the firm on 2 November.

In this role, Debbie will be responsible for leading the firm's global Human Resources function, including hiring, retaining, training and developing employees, as well as managing initiatives to further increase diversity at the firm.

Debbie was previously at BlackRock, and formerly Merrill Lynch Investment Management, for 16 years, where she held a number of senior HR roles and was latterly Head of Employee Relations. Prior to that, she held roles in recruitment, including leading the graduate recruitment programme for retailer John Lewis where she worked for five years. Debbie holds a BA in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University.

Peter Sanderson, Group CEO at GAM, said: 'Debbie brings extensive industry experience and her appointment represents our commitment to ensuring GAM is an attractive place to work for our current and future employees, as well as to delivering health and wellbeing support and developing our diversity and inclusion strategy. I look forward to welcoming Debbie to GAM.'

Debbie Dalzell, incoming Group Head of Human Resources, said: 'I am excited to be joining GAM, which has some of the brightest minds from across the industry. I look forward to working with colleagues across the business to further develop an environment where all employees can thrive, bring their full selves to work and continue to deliver excellent service for clients.'

