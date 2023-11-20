20 November 2023
GAM Investments announces: new partnership with Investcorp-Tages, UK Equity Income team to transfer to Jupiter Asset Management, Private Shares strategy to be launched in Europe
- GAM has entered into a partnership arrangement with Investcorp-Tages ("IVCT") which sees the investment team of GAM's Global Rates strategy moving to IVCT but continuing to manage the strategy for GAM as a delegated investment manager, similar to other successful relationships GAM has with external managers. Once the transition is completed, expected in the beginning of 2024, the fund will be co-branded and continue to be distributed by GAM, with IVCT also distributing the fund through its client channels. There will be no impact to GAM clients who will continue to be invested in a fund with a strong track record. The partnership with IVCT will also explore other opportunities for collaboration between GAM and IVCT.
- GAM has entered into definitive agreements with Jupiter Asset Management ("Jupiter") for the UK Equity Income Fund (the "Fund") to be transferred to Jupiter along with the two portfolio managers. There will be a seamless transition for clients to enable them to remain invested in the Fund. In early 2024 Jupiter will become the delegated investment manager for approximately six months. Subsequently the fund will transfer to Jupiter and as a result of the agreement to transfer, there will be a 12-month revenue sharing arrangement.
- GAM will be launching its successful Private Shares strategy into the European market and in the UK for Q1 2024. The Private Shares Strategy is a late-stage venture capital strategy, managed by established US private markets group, Liberty Street Advisors. The strategy provides access to a diversified portfolio of leading privately owned companies that are in the final non-public funding rounds. The strategy was recently named emerging fund of the year by Financial Newswire in Australia.
- Client engagement regarding the commitment from long-term anchor investor NJJ Holding SAS, the investment holding company of Xavier Niel, has been positive and provides a strong platform for future growth.
Elmar Zumbuehl, CEO of GAM said: "I am looking forward to working closely with our new partners at IVCT, and launching the Private Shares strategy in Europe and the UK. I would also like to thank the investment teams for their excellent work and ensuring that there is a seamless transition for clients. We are pleased that clients have responded positively to the commitment from our long-term investor NJJ."For further information please contact:
GAM
GAM is an independent investment manager that is listed in Switzerland. Total assets under management were CHF 64.9 billion as of 30 September 2023, with Investment Management at CHF 20.2 billion and Fund Management Services at CHF 44.7 billion. GAM has global distribution with offices in 14 countries and is geographically diverse with clients in almost every continent. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM Investments was founded in 1983 and its registered office is at Hardstrasse 201 Zurich, 8037 Switzerland.
Other Important Information
This release contains or may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "aim", "project", "forecast", "risk", "likely", "intend", "outlook", "should", "could", "would", "may", "might", "will", "continue", "plan", "probability", "indicative", "seek", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions are intended to or may identify forward-looking statements.
Any such statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof and are based on assumptions and contingencies subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, projections, guidance, and estimates. Any forward-looking statements in this release are not indications, guarantees, assurances or predictions of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the person making such statements, its affiliates and its and their directors, officers, employees, agents and advisors and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct and may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements. You are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and no person accepts or assumes any liability in connection therewith.
This release is not a financial product or investment advice, a recommendation to acquire, exchange or dispose of securities or accounting, legal or tax advice. It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, legal, financial or tax situation and needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, individuals should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, legal, financial and tax situation and needs and seek legal, tax and other advice as appropriate for their individual needs and jurisdiction.
