24 January 2022

GAM adds to distribution team with new hire for its wholesale business in Australia

GAM Investments today announced the appointment of Daniel Sharp as Manager - Wholesale, HNW and Family Office. Daniel is based in Sydney and will report to Alex Zaika, Head of Australia.

In this role, Daniel will be responsible for servicing wholesale clients in Australia. His appointment will expand GAM's local presence and deepen GAM's relationships with advisers, wealth managers and family offices in Australia and New Zealand.

Daniel's appointment coincides with GAM's plans to shortly launch a strategy, providing clients with access to leading late-stage private companies that are in the final non-public funding rounds. This differentiated strategy will complement GAM's existing local offerings in alternative risk premia, systematic core macro and insurance-linked securities strategies.

Daniel joins GAM from Apostle Funds Management where he was a Sales Director responsible for building and leading its retail and wholesale distribution. Prior to that, he was a Business Development Manager at Microequities Asset Management. He has also held roles at Thomson Reuters, Macquarie Securities Group and American Express, among others. Daniel holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from Charles Sturt University and is a CFA charterholder.

Alex Zaika, Head of Australia at GAM, said: "We are delighted to welcome Daniel, who will further support GAM's growth in the wholesale market in Australia and New Zealand. Advisers are increasingly adopting sophisticated investment strategies and Daniel's strong technical background will be extremely valuable as we seek to provide solutions to meet their needs."



About GAM

GAM is a leading independent, pure-play asset manager. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries, and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employed 652 FTEs in 14 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan, and Lugano as at 30 June 2021. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group has AuM of CHF 103 billion (USD 110.4 billion) as at 30 September 2021.

