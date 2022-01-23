Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. GAM Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAM   CH0102659627

GAM HOLDING AG

(GAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GAM : adds to distribution team with new hire for its wholesale business in Australia

01/23/2022 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24 January 2022

GAM adds to distribution team with new hire for its wholesale business in Australia


GAM Investments today announced the appointment of Daniel Sharp as Manager - Wholesale, HNW and Family Office. Daniel is based in Sydney and will report to Alex Zaika, Head of Australia.

In this role, Daniel will be responsible for servicing wholesale clients in Australia. His appointment will expand GAM's local presence and deepen GAM's relationships with advisers, wealth managers and family offices in Australia and New Zealand.

Daniel's appointment coincides with GAM's plans to shortly launch a strategy, providing clients with access to leading late-stage private companies that are in the final non-public funding rounds. This differentiated strategy will complement GAM's existing local offerings in alternative risk premia, systematic core macro and insurance-linked securities strategies.

Daniel joins GAM from Apostle Funds Management where he was a Sales Director responsible for building and leading its retail and wholesale distribution. Prior to that, he was a Business Development Manager at Microequities Asset Management. He has also held roles at Thomson Reuters, Macquarie Securities Group and American Express, among others. Daniel holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from Charles Sturt University and is a CFA charterholder.

Alex Zaika, Head of Australia at GAM, said: "We are delighted to welcome Daniel, who will further support GAM's growth in the wholesale market in Australia and New Zealand. Advisers are increasingly adopting sophisticated investment strategies and Daniel's strong technical background will be extremely valuable as we seek to provide solutions to meet their needs."

For further information please contact:

GAM Media Relations
London: +44 (0) 207 393 86 99

Visit us at: www.gam.com

Follow us on: Twitter, LinkedIn

About GAM

GAM is a leading independent, pure-play asset manager. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries, and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employed 652 FTEs in 14 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan, and Lugano as at 30 June 2021. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group has AuM of CHF 103 billion (USD 110.4 billion) as at 30 September 2021.

Important legal information

The contents of this document is given for information purposes only and does not qualify as general or personal investment advice. This is also not an offer, solicitation, recommendation or invitation to subscribe or invest into any fund, product or service in any country whatsoever, nor shall this constitute any promotion or marketing of the same. Opinions and assessments contained in this document may change and reflect the point of view of GAM in the current economic environment as at the date that this document was issued. No liability shall be accepted for the accuracy and completeness of the information. Past performance is no indicator for the current or future development. All financial investments involve an element of risk. Therefore, the value of any investment and the income from it will vary and the initial investment amount cannot be guaranteed. There is no guarantee any projections will be realised. Allocations and holdings are subject to change.

Disclaimer

GAM Holding AG published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GAM HOLDING AG
05:04pGAM : adds to distribution team with new hire for its wholesale business in Australia
PU
01/18EUROPE : European shares end at one-week low as tech resumes its descent
RE
01/18EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Fall, Technology, Travel and Leisure Sectors Lead Los..
DJ
01/18Swiss Asset Manager GAM Projects FY21 Loss to Shrink
MT
01/18AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. : GAM Holding AG provides an update on full year 2021..
PU
01/18Ad hoc announcement - GAM Holding AG provides an update on full year 2021 results
AQ
01/18GAM Holding AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2021
CI
2021Major Central Banks Moving at Different Speeds to Confront Inflation; Bank of Mexico Li..
DJ
2021UK's Financial Watchdog Fines GAM International $12 Million Over Conflict Of Interest
MT
2021Britain's financial watchdog fines Switzerland's GAM $12 mln
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAM HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 234 M 256 M 256 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 195 M 213 M 213 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 652
Free-Float -
Chart GAM HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
GAM Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAM HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,25 CHF
Average target price 2,10 CHF
Spread / Average Target 68,4%
Managers and Directors
Peter John Sanderson Group Chief Executive Officer
Richard McNamara Group Chief Financial Officer
David Joseph Jacob Chairman
Dave Thomas Global Head-Technology
Steve Rafferty Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAM HOLDING AG-8.31%213
BLACKSTONE INC.-15.16%78 044
KKR & CO. INC.-11.65%38 505
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-1.88%23 491
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-10.58%17 499
AMUNDI-1.52%16 404