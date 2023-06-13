Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. GAM Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAM   CH0102659627

GAM HOLDING AG

(GAM)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:56 2023-06-12 am EDT
0.5630 CHF   -0.18%
02:10aGAM board urges shareholders to accept Liontrust offer
RE
01:30aUK's Liontrust to Launch Offer Period for GAM Takeover in Late June
MT
01:18aGAM CFO to Step Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GAM board urges shareholders to accept Liontrust offer

06/13/2023 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH, June 13 (Reuters) - GAM Holding's board has repeated its appeal to shareholders to accept a takeover approach from Britain's Liontrust Asset Management the Swiss asset manager said on Tuesday.

Liontrust has published its prospectus for the takeover, with an offer period expected to run from June 28 to July 25, GAM said.

The current GAM board and group management board has agreed to tender its shares in the offer, it added.

"The board believes that the offer from Liontrust is in the best interests of all stakeholders and will create the stability needed to continue to deliver for clients," GAM chairman David Jacob said in a statement.

"Our portfolio managers have indicated their strong support for the offer, and we have had positive feedback from many clients."

The end results of the offer are currently expected to be published in August and completion of the transaction is expected to happen during the fourth quarter of 2023, GAM said.

Liontrust conditionally agreed to acquire GAM Holding AG in a deal that values the Swiss asset manager at 107 million francs, the companies said in May.

But a group of investors led by French billionaire Xavier Niel and Swiss entrepreneur Marco Garzetti, have opposed the all-share offer, saying they want to try to turn GAM around.

Their group, which controls 9.2% of GAM shares last week requested an extraordinary shareholders meeting to replace GAM's board.

GAM said on Tuesday the request "does not constitute a competing offer."

Also on Tuesday GAM announced that Sally Orton, its chief financial officer since August 2022, has resigned and will be replaced by former CFO Richard McNamara.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAM HOLDING AG -0.18% 0.563 Delayed Quote.-40.11%
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC 0.13% 786.5 Delayed Quote.-29.78%
All news about GAM HOLDING AG
02:10aGAM board urges shareholders to accept Liontrust offer
RE
01:30aUK's Liontrust to Launch Offer Period for GAM Takeover in Late June
MT
01:18aGAM CFO to Step Down
MT
01:01aAd Hoc Announcement : Liontrust publishes prospectus for offer for GAM shares
GL
06/09Liontrust Delays Publication of Circular, Swiss Offer Prospectus for GAM Takeover
MT
06/09Ad Hoc Announcement : GAM Holding AG confirms the publication of the offer prospectus of L..
GL
06/08GAM Shareholder Rock Investment Seeks Meeting Amid Liontrust Offer
MT
06/08Ad Hoc Announcement : GAM receives request for an EGM from a shareholder
GL
06/08Ad Hoc Announcement : GAM receives request for an EGM from a shareholder
AQ
05/25Gam : Results of the Annual General Meeting of GAM Holding AG 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAM HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 149 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 87,5 M 96,2 M 96,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 541
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart GAM HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
GAM Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAM HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,56 CHF
Average target price 1,10 CHF
Spread / Average Target 95,4%
Managers and Directors
Peter John Sanderson Group Chief Executive Officer
Sally Orton Group Chief Financial Officer
David Joseph Jacob Chairman
Dave Thomas Global Head-Technology
Steve Rafferty Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAM HOLDING AG-40.11%96
BLACKSTONE INC.18.87%62 270
KKR & CO. INC.18.87%47 624
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-3.65%17 805
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION35.77%16 781
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.0.08%13 208
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer