GAM Investments today announced the appointment of Alexandra Williamson as Distribution Manager for Institutions and Wealth Advisory. Alexandra is based in Sydney and will report to Alex Zaika, Head of Australia at GAM.

In this role, Alexandra will be responsible for servicing a range of clients in Australia. Her appointment will expand GAM's local presence and deepen GAM's relationships with institutions, advisers and family offices in Australia.

Alexandra's appointment coincides with GAM's plans to launch a dedicated sports strategy which will provide capital solutions to some of the most valuable sports leagues and franchises around the world. This differentiated investment strategy will complement GAM's existing local offerings in late-stage private companies, systematic macro and insurance-linked securities.

Alexandra joins GAM from First Sentier Investors where she serviced a suite of institutional client segments. She began her career at the Australian fund manager Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd. where she was jointly responsible for marketing, business development and customer service in distribution. Alexandra holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Macquarie University in Sydney.

Alex Zaika, Head of Australia at GAM, said: "We are delighted to welcome Alexandra, who will further support GAM's growth across both institutional and wealth advisory markets in Australia. Her understanding of the nuanced requirements of insurers, pensions and family offices will allow us to provide solutions to meet their needs."

About GAM

GAM is an independent investment manager that is listed in Switzerland. Total assets under management were CHF 63.8 billion as of 31 December 2023, with Investment Management at CHF 19.3 billion and Fund Management Services at CHF 44.7 billion. As of 31 January 2024, Fund Management Services were successfully transferred to the Carne Group. GAM has global distribution with offices in 14 countries and is geographically diverse with clients in almost every continent. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM Investments was founded in 1983 and its registered office is at Hardstrasse 201 Zurich, 8037 Switzerland.

