Gam Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company of the GAM Group. Through its subsidiaries the Company operates in area of assent management focused on active investment strategies. It provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party institutions. Gam Holding AG employ people across 14 countries, with investment centers in Zurich, Lugano, Milan, London, Cambridge, New York and Hong Kong. The investment teams are supported by risk management, legal, compliance and client facing teams. The absence of a ‘house style’ or ‘investment by committee’ approach enables its investment managers to develop independent market views and to fully realize the potential inherent in their portfolios within the Company centralized risk framework. The Company serves customers worldwide.