23 June 2021

GAM expands Disruptive Growth team with appointment of two analysts

GAM Investments today announced the appointment of Wendy Chen as a Senior Investment Analyst and Pieran Maru as an Investment Analyst on the Disruptive Growth team led by Mark Hawtin.

The appointment of Wendy and Pieran will serve to increase and deepen research support on the Disruptive Growth and Alpha Technology strategies, which are a focus for the firm. These new hires will also enable the team to further expand their coverage and to continue to identify those companies both that are innovating with force and profoundly changing the way we live and work.

Wendy will join GAM in August from Welight Capital, a family office for one of the founding partners of Tencent, where she was an Investment Analyst covering the global internet sector, which she will also cover at GAM. Wendy is a technology enthusiast and also brings strong experience from her five years as an Associate at Goldman Sachs, where she was focused on China online entertainment equity research. In addition, she brings deep local knowledge of the Chinese market. Wendy holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and Law from the University of Peking in Beijing and a master's degree in International Finance and International Relations from John Hopkins University. She is based in Hong Kong.

Pieran joins the team from GAM's compliance function, where he has spent the last five years. Pieran brings an extensive knowledge of coding that will be invaluable as the team continues to automate more of their research and portfolio construction process. Pieran will cover both software and hardware names for the strategies. He holds a bachelor's degree in Materials Science from the University of Oxford and is based in London.

These appointments coincide with Amanda Lyons leaving the business to pursue another opportunity.

Mark Hawtin, Investment Director for Disruptive Growth at GAM, said: 'We are excited to welcome Wendy and Pieran to the team. These appointments are an important step in the drive towards further expanding our research platform, as well as enhancing the coverage universe as we cover more sectors of the market with a disruptive lens. Wendy and Pieran each bring expertise and knowledge that will be extremely valuable as we seek to continue to deliver for our clients. We were also pleased to harness one of our brightest minds from within the business with the appointment of Pieran.

'We would like to wish Amanda well in her new endeavour. She has been a devoted and talented member of the team over the last ten years and she leaves the business with our thanks and very best wishes.'

