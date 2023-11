ZURICH (Reuters) - GAM will transfer the UK equity income fund to Jupiter along with two portfolio managers, the Swiss asset manager said on Monday.

"There will be a seamless transition for clients to continue to invest in the fund," GAM said in a statement.

The agreement to transfer the fund will result in a 12-month mutual revenue sharing arrangement. The fund will be transferred in 2024.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Miranda Murray)