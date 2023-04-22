Advanced search
  5. GAM Holding AG
    GAM   CH0102659627

GAM HOLDING AG

(GAM)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:19 2023-04-21 am EDT
0.7090 CHF   -2.21%
08:26aZürcher Kantonalbank held takeover talks with GAM Holding -FT
RE
04/19Global markets live: ASML, Netflix, United Airlines, Morgan Stanley, Tesla...
MS
04/19UK Banks' Net Interest Income Seen Close to Peak -2-
DJ
Zürcher Kantonalbank held takeover talks with GAM Holding -FT

04/22/2023 | 08:26am EDT
Logo of Zuercher Kantonalbank bank is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - Swiss lender Zurcher Kantonalbank, known locally as ZKB, has held takeover talks with GAM Holding AG, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ZKB is one of several companies considering a purchase of GAM.

London-listed Liontrust Asset Management also said earlier this week that it was discussing a potential merger of its investment management unit with GAM, which is headquartered in Zurich.

Swiss asset manager GAM, which has lost over 95% of its value following a bond fund scandal in 2018, is now looking to sell itself.

GAM moved the date of its 2022 results presentation to April 25 to give it more time to prepare an update on a strategic review which it will provide on the same day.

GAM's troubles began in 2018 with its bond return funds, prompting client withdrawals.

Z Capital Group, a New York-based investment firm, is also interested in buying GAM, the newspaper added.

GAM, ZKB and Z Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAM HOLDING AG -2.21% 0.709 Delayed Quote.-24.57%
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC 0.06% 841 Delayed Quote.-24.91%
