Gama Aviation : FY2022 Annual Report

The Adjusted Performance Measures (APMs) are defined in Note 15 to the financial statements and reconciled to the nearest International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) measure. APMs include Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBIT and Net Debt.

To aid comparability, a further version of the 2021 results has also been calculated on a constant currency basis using a constant foreign exchange rate of $1.24 to £1, being the cumulative average USD/GBP exchange rate for 2022, instead of the reported exchange rate of $1.38 to £1 for 2021. On a constant currency basis 2021 Revenue is $224.5. Gross Profit is $39.1m, Gross Profit percentage is 17.4%, and Adjusted EBIT is a loss of $4.3m. Refer to Note 15 of the notes to the financial statements for further details.

Depreciation charges of $3.2m in the prior year relating to aircraft and refurbishment, and leasehold property improvements have been

reviewed and reclassified from administrative expenses to cost of sales to be consistent with the current year presentation and to show depreciation of assets used in the delivery of revenues in cost of sales. There has been no change in loss for the year in respect

of the prior year.

EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation. Adjusted EBITDA is Statutory EBITDA before adjusting items.