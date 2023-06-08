Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Gama Aviation Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMAA   GB00B3ZP1526

GAMA AVIATION PLC

(GMAA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:52:52 2023-06-08 am EDT
53.99 GBX   +5.86%
07:39aGama Aviation : FY2022 Annual Report
PU
07:12aGama Aviation shares jump up following strong annual results
AN
02:00aGama Aviation Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gama Aviation : FY2022 Annual Report

06/08/2023 | 07:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GAMA AVIATION PLC Company number 07264678

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022

GAMA AVIATION PLC ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Our purpose

…is to provide aviation services that enable a decisive advantage.

STRATEGIC REPORT

2022 highlights

2

Chief Executive Officer's statement

5

Strategy

7

Group operational performance review

9

Finance review

15

Principal risks and uncertainties

19

Section 172 statement

23

GOVERNANCE

Board of Directors

27

Corporate governance

29

Directors' Remuneration Report

35

Corporate social responsibility

41

Directors' Report

47

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Independent auditor's report

52

Consolidated income statement

59

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

60

Consolidated balance sheet

61

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

63

Consolidated cash flow statement

64

Notes to the financial statements

66

Parent Company balance sheet

136

Parent Company statement of changes in equity

137

Notes to the Parent Company financial statements

138

2

GAMA AVIATION PLC STRATEGIC REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Strategic Report

2022 Highlights

Chief Executive Officer's statement

Strategy

Group operational performance review

Finance review

Principal risks and uncertainties

Section 172 statement

1

GAMA AVIATION PLC STRATEGIC REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Gama Aviation Plc is pleased to announce the results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Financial highlights:

Revenue

Gross profits

$285.6m

$55.0m

Up 21% (2021: $235.9m)

Up 33% (2021: $41.5m)

At constant currency2 up 27% (2021: $224.5m)

At constant currency2 up 41% (2021: $39.1m)

Adjusted EBIT profit1

Statutory loss for the year

$8.8m

$8.6m

(2021: $4.3m loss)

(2021: $8.8m loss)

Net debt1

Net cash inflow from operating activities

$66.4m

$31.4m

(2021: $104.9m)

(2021: $5.2m cash inflow)

2

GAMA AVIATION PLC STRATEGIC REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Financial summary

Adjusted1

$m

Statutory $m

Dec-22

Dec-213

Dec-22

Dec-213

Revenue

285.6

235.9

285.6

235.9

Gross Profit3

55.1

41.5

55.0

41.5

Gross Profit %3

19.3%

17.6%

19.3%

17.6%

EBITDA4

22.9

11.8

19.1

10.1

EBIT

8.8

(4.3)

0.4

(7.3)

Loss for the year

(1.4)

(6.3)

(8.6)

(8.8)

Loss per share (cents)

(2.6)

(8.7)

(13.9)

(12.7)

1

2

3

4

The Adjusted Performance Measures (APMs) are defined in Note 15 to the financial statements and reconciled to the nearest International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) measure. APMs include Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBIT and Net Debt.

To aid comparability, a further version of the 2021 results has also been calculated on a constant currency basis using a constant foreign exchange rate of $1.24 to £1, being the cumulative average USD/GBP exchange rate for 2022, instead of the reported exchange rate of $1.38 to £1 for 2021. On a constant currency basis 2021 Revenue is $224.5. Gross Profit is $39.1m, Gross Profit percentage is 17.4%, and Adjusted EBIT is a loss of $4.3m. Refer to Note 15 of the notes to the financial statements for further details.

Depreciation charges of $3.2m in the prior year relating to aircraft and refurbishment, and leasehold property improvements have been

reviewed and reclassified from administrative expenses to cost of sales to be consistent with the current year presentation and to show depreciation of assets used in the delivery of revenues in cost of sales. There has been no change in loss for the year in respect

of the prior year.

EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation. Adjusted EBITDA is Statutory EBITDA before adjusting items.

Financial highlights

  • Revenue up 21% (27% at constant currency2) to $285.6m (2021: $235.9m)
  • Gross Profit up 33% (41% at constant currency2) to $55.1m (20213: $41.5m)
  • Gross Profit Margin up by 1.7ppts (up 2.7ppts at constant currency) at 19.3% (20213: 17.6%)
  • Adjusted EBITDA profit up $11.1m to $22.9m (2021: $11.8m)
  • Adjusted EBIT profit up $13.1m to $8.8m (2021: $4.3m loss)
  • Net cash inflow from operating activities of $31.4m (2021: $5.2m cash inflow). Improvement of $26.2m with $7.7m improvement in EBIT and $14.7m positive contribution from working capital
  • Group cash balances were $22.4m (2021: $10.2m) of cash and $9.0m of the Group's US $15.0m revolving
    credit facilities (RCF) (2021: $12.1m of Group $50m revolving credit facilities) was undrawn as of 31 December 2022
  • Net debt, inclusive of $52.7m (2021: $48.0m) of lease obligations, decreased to $66.4m (2021: $104.9m).
  • As at 7 June 2023 cash balances were $12.5m
  • The Board of Directors does not recommend a dividend to be paid

Strategic highlights

  • Significant growth and improved profitability in the Group's US Business Aviation maintenance and repair operations ("MRO") business, Jet East
  • The award of a seven-year, five aircraft Wales Air Ambulance Charity contract, finalised in February 2023, represents a significant contract win for the group's Special Mission Strategic Business Unit ("SBU") in line with its organic growth plans

3

Disclaimer

Gama Aviation plc published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 11:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GAMA AVIATION PLC
07:39aGama Aviation : FY2022 Annual Report
PU
07:12aGama Aviation shares jump up following strong annual results
AN
02:00aGama Aviation Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
05/22Gama Aviation plc Announces Board Changes
CI
02/22Gama Aviation shares up on GBP65 million contract
AN
02/22Gama Aviation plc Announces New Seven Year, £65 Million Air Ambulance Contract Award
CI
01/27TRADING UPDATES: Eurocell cuts costs; Rotala to return GBP10 million
AN
01/26Gama Aviation Fully Repays GBP20 Million HSBC Term Loan
MT
01/26Gama Aviation plc Announces to Repay Maturing Credit Facility
CI
01/20Gama Aviation Case (Video)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 236 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,56 M - -
Net Debt 2021 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40,6 M 40,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 127
Free-Float 18,5%
Chart GAMA AVIATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Gama Aviation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMA AVIATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,51
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Marwan Abdel-Khalek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Frank Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Brown Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Peter Wright Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Stephen George Mount Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMA AVIATION PLC-12.82%41
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED24.59%26 520
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.34%24 571
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC37.22%20 427
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-8.55%18 322
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.86%16 453
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer