Gama Aviation : Sharjah FBO continues growth in 2022

2021 was a successful period for Gama Aviation's FBO at Sharjah International Airport, and that looks set to continue into 2022. Head of FBO's Tom Murphy explains;

despite the constant challenges, we saw a 30% increase on pre-pandemic volumes in Sharjah. Whilst this is an encouraging number, what we have been most proud of is the amount of new aircraft and clients that have visited and since become regular customers. For prolonged periods our apron reached 90% occupancy, which considering our capacity is a success story in itself!.

Tom also states that this momentum is extending into 2022.

"less than a week into 2022 we have achieved 60% of our budgeted monthly movements - the feedback we are receiving from our new clients is of their surprise of our proximity to Downtown Dubai, the added benefit of a zero slot restricted airfield and a 6 minute taxi time from runway to parking apron".

If you feel you could benefit from what we can offer at our FBO in Sharjah, please reach out to Tom directly - Tom.Murphy@gamaaviation.com