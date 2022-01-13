Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Gama Aviation Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMAA   GB00B3ZP1526

GAMA AVIATION PLC

(GMAA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gama Aviation : Sharjah FBO continues growth in 2022

01/13/2022 | 07:41am EST
Buoyant 2021 continues into start of 2022

2021 was a successful period for Gama Aviation's FBO at Sharjah International Airport, and that looks set to continue into 2022. Head of FBO's Tom Murphy explains;

despite the constant challenges, we saw a 30% increase on pre-pandemic volumes in Sharjah. Whilst this is an encouraging number, what we have been most proud of is the amount of new aircraft and clients that have visited and since become regular customers. For prolonged periods our apron reached 90% occupancy, which considering our capacity is a success story in itself!.

Tom also states that this momentum is extending into 2022.

"less than a week into 2022 we have achieved 60% of our budgeted monthly movements - the feedback we are receiving from our new clients is of their surprise of our proximity to Downtown Dubai, the added benefit of a zero slot restricted airfield and a 6 minute taxi time from runway to parking apron".

If you feel you could benefit from what we can offer at our FBO in Sharjah, please reach out to Tom directly - Tom.Murphy@gamaaviation.com

Disclaimer

Gama Aviation plc published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 12:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 182 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,25 M - -
Net Debt 2020 86,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41,5 M 41,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 763
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart GAMA AVIATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Gama Aviation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMA AVIATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,48 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Marwan Abdel-Khalek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel David Ruback Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chi Keung To Chairman
Stephen Peter Wright Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Peter Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMA AVIATION PLC9.20%41
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.5.53%26 761
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.92%25 901
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.89%21 493
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.51%18 541
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.42%17 231