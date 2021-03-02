Gama Aviation : Rotorhub features Gama Aviation's HEMS operations

This month's Rotorhub magazine contains an in-depth article on the start-up and operation of our HEMS services in Scotland. Glenn Sands, editor of Rotorhub, spent time with Dr Scott McVicar, Managing Director of the Special Mission team, Andy Lister Head of Flight Operations, Ian McGill, Account Manager and a number of other members of the team to understand more about the build-up, transition and subsequent delivery of this service.

Duncan Daines, Strategy & Special Projects, Special Mission commented: "The article provides an insight into the hard work and commitment of the team during the project with the successful transition of the HEMS operation on 1st June 2020, a time when the country was very much in the grip of COVID. We hope to invite Glenn and the Rotorhub team up to the Highlands as soon as we can to visit the bases for a continuation of the story."

For the complete story see page 16 onwards of the February / March edition of Rotorhub magazine here or click on the button below:

Rotorhub, Gama Aviation, Airbus and Leonardo are teaming up during March and April this year to create a series of five roundtable discussions over a five-week period. The 20-minute bitesize discussions are open to the HEMS community and will focus on a new topic each week. Topics will cover service transition, lessons from COVID for HEMS, why is design so expensive and product updates from Airbus and Leonardo.

