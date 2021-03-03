Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gama Aviation Plc    GMAA   GB00B3ZP1526

GAMA AVIATION PLC

(GMAA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/03 05:04:10 am
42.875 GBX   +5.86%
06:04aGAMA AVIATION  : Spring HEMS operations roundtables.
PU
03/02GAMA AVIATION  : Rotorhub features Gama Aviation's HEMS operations
PU
02/23GAMA AVIATION  : COO to Step Down in August
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gama Aviation : Spring HEMS operations roundtables.

03/03/2021 | 06:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gama Aviation launches five HEMS operations roundtables this spring in conjunction with Rotorhub, Airbus and Leonardo.

Gama Aviation's Special Mission team are delighted to announce a series of five roundtable events during the spring in conjunction with Leonardo, Airbus and Rotorhub. Tickets are free and can be collected by using the button below:

Attend our spring HEMS events

Five, 20 minute, focused discussions

The five, 20-minute, bitesize, interactive roundtable events, will feature experts from a variety of different specialisms that will consider a number of topics germane to the HEMS and Air Ambulance community. Topics will include:

• The low friction transition of operators - looking at the risks & mitigation of them
• The latest on the Leonardo HEMS products
• An ICU consultant's, and HEMS operational view, of lessons from COVID-19
• The latest HEMS products from Airbus
Future proofing through design

The roundtable series will focus on real world insight, using the wisdom of the crowd to add depth to each topic area. To ensure this is the case, Gama Aviation's Special Mission team have asked RotorHub's Editor, Glen Sands, to chair what is intended to be a lively discussion between the experts in the virtual room.

The events will start on the 18th March and continue until the 15th April.

Dr Scott McVicar, Managing Director, Special Mission commented: "We are a new entrant into the UK HEMS sector having had over 30 years of Air Ambulance operational experience and it seemed there was little opportunity for various peers to come together to talk about the challenges they are facing. Each event in the five-week series has been tailored to a specific topic that we believe are key to the evolution of the sector as it meets the clinical and operational requirements of the post-pandemic world. That said we would also welcome other perspectives from the community as we progress."

Glenn Sands, Editor, Rotorhub commented: "I was delighted to be asked by Gama Aviation's Special Mission team to be part of the roundtable events as Chair. The events are designed to provide an open forum based on a topic we feel is germane to the UK Air Ambulance community, as I hope to drive a session that offers insight to attendees on a range of subjects."

The events will be recorded and available from Gama Aviation's website during the five-week series. For free tickets for the roundtable events can be booked here

Disclaimer

Gama Aviation plc published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 11:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GAMA AVIATION PLC
06:04aGAMA AVIATION  : Spring HEMS operations roundtables.
PU
03/02GAMA AVIATION  : Rotorhub features Gama Aviation's HEMS operations
PU
02/23GAMA AVIATION  : COO to Step Down in August
MT
02/12GAMA AVIATION  : Hawker maintenance capabilities at our Bournemouth facility
PU
02/08GAMA AVIATION  : Falcon 7X returns to our managed fleet
PU
02/04GAMA AVIATION  : Our CEO, Marwan Khalek talks to CJI London, 2021.
PU
02/01GAMA AVIATION  : Marwan Khalek, CEO, talks business aviation and more to CJI Lon..
PU
01/25GAMA AVIATION  : Bombardier Challenger 650 joins our charter fleet
PU
01/15GAMA AVIATION  : Buys Jet East Aviation to Expand Aircraft Maintenance Operation..
MT
01/15GAMA AVIATION  : acquires Jet East
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 247 M - -
Net income 2019 0,44 M - -
Net Debt 2019 98,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 122x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 36,0 M 36,0 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 780
Free-Float 21,5%
Chart GAMA AVIATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Gama Aviation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMA AVIATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,41 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marwan Abdel-Khalek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel David Ruback Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chi Keung To Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Medley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen Peter Wright Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMA AVIATION PLC5.19%36
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES24.03%34 147
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.19.95%30 671
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.97%22 277
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.23.03%16 593
AIR CHINA LIMITED8.03%16 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ