  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Gama Aviation Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMAA   GB00B3ZP1526

GAMA AVIATION PLC

(GMAA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-12-30 am EST
58.50 GBX   +3.54%
Gama Aviation secures GBP25 million credit facility through subsidiary
AN
06:46aGama Aviation Secures New $25 Million Credit Facility
MT
12/21FTSE 100 Closes Up 1.7% Supported by Retailers
DJ
Gama Aviation secures GBP25 million credit facility through subsidiary

12/30/2022 | 11:22am EST
(Alliance News) - Gama Aviation PLC on Friday said it has secured a new GBP25 million credit facility through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gama Aviation Inc.

Gama Aviation is a Farnborough, England-based aviation services company. Its subsidiary, GAMI, provides aircraft maintenance services across the US, the world's largest private aviation market.

The USD25m facilities cover a term of four years, and comprise a combination of a revolving credit facility, and up to USD6.5 million of term loans.

A total of USD20 million is available immediately, with a further USD5 million available, contingent on future trading performance. The facilities are subject to customary financial covenants.

It said USD10.4 million of the facility has been drawn down to repay GAMI's intercompany loan.

The balance of the facility is available to fund the investment capital expenditure and other working capital requirements of the US business in the execution of the group's organic growth strategy in the US.

In further news, Gama Aviation said that its new GBP20 million term loan is set to mature on January 31, 2023.

The USD10.4 million proceeds from the new credit facility will be applied to its repayment. Gama added that it continues to progress negotiations with other lenders in order to secure the balance of funds needed to repay its term loan by the maturity date.

Gama Aviation shares closed 3.5% higher at 58.50 pence each in London on Friday.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 236 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,56 M - -
Net Debt 2021 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45,1 M 45,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 127
Free-Float 18,5%
Managers and Directors
Marwan Abdel-Khalek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Frank Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Brown Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Peter Wright Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Stephen George Mount Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMA AVIATION PLC29.89%44
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED11.02%26 549
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-16.25%20 948
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-24.86%19 819
AIR CHINA LIMITED27.39%19 109
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED8.14%17 429