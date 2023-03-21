Advanced search
    GAMB   IT0005122392

GAMBERO ROSSO S.P.A.

(GAMB)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:03 2023-03-21 pm EDT
0.4100 EUR   +5.13%
01:58pGambero Rosso closes 2022 in profit; improves NFP
AN
04:52aEuropeans in the green; Saipem leads the Mib.
AN
03:28aEuropeans up; markets divided on Fed hike
AN
Gambero Rosso closes 2022 in profit; improves NFP

03/21/2023 | 01:58pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Gambero Rosso Spa on Tuesday reviewed and approved the issuer's draft financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022 and the consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022, which closed with a consolidated net profit of EUR1.6 million compared to a breakeven in 2021.

Net sales revenue as of December 31, 2022 reached EUR17.3 million from EUR12.8 million in the previous year.

Consolidated Ebitda 2022 was about EUR5.3 million with Ebitda margin of 30% compared to EUR3.6 million in 2021 and Ebitda margin of 28%.

Consolidated Ebitda amounted to EUR2.6 million from EUR751,000 in 2021 and incorporated the effect of depreciation of investments incurred during the period.

Consolidated net debt as of December 31, 2022 is EUR8.7 million from EUR10.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

Gambero Rosso closed Tuesday's session in the green by 5.1 percent at EUR0.41 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 13,0 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net income 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net Debt 2021 10,2 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 971x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,64 M 6,04 M 6,04 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 17,3%
Chart GAMBERO ROSSO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Gambero Rosso S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMBERO ROSSO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carlo Spallanzani Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Cuccia Chairman
Luigi Salerno Director & Head-International Operations
Maurizio Brigatti Independent Director
Ottorino Mattera Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMBERO ROSSO S.P.A.-4.88%6
PEARSON PLC-10.63%7 353
SCHIBSTED ASA13.32%4 379
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED23.11%3 627
LAGARDÈRE S.A.-0.30%3 009
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD13.53%2 959