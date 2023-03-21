Gambero Rosso closes 2022 in profit; improves NFP

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Gambero Rosso Spa on Tuesday reviewed and approved the issuer's draft financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022 and the consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022, which closed with a consolidated net profit of EUR1.6 million compared to a breakeven in 2021.

Net sales revenue as of December 31, 2022 reached EUR17.3 million from EUR12.8 million in the previous year.

Consolidated Ebitda 2022 was about EUR5.3 million with Ebitda margin of 30% compared to EUR3.6 million in 2021 and Ebitda margin of 28%.

Consolidated Ebitda amounted to EUR2.6 million from EUR751,000 in 2021 and incorporated the effect of depreciation of investments incurred during the period.

Consolidated net debt as of December 31, 2022 is EUR8.7 million from EUR10.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

Gambero Rosso closed Tuesday's session in the green by 5.1 percent at EUR0.41 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

