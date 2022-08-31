Gambling.com Group Announces the 2022 Edition of the American Gambling Awards

Return of awards program will culminate with an exclusive, private VIP dinner celebration at New York’s world-renowned Carbone Restaurant

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announces the return of the American Gambling Awards after pausing the program in 2021 due to Covid-19. The American Gambling Awards launched in 2019 as the first awards program dedicated exclusively to the online gambling market in the United States. The 2022 program will celebrate the significant growth and increased cultural acceptance that regulated, betting and gaming has enjoyed over the past four years, expanding to more than 30 states – with more expected to come online soon.

Gambling.com Group’s 2022 American Gambling Awards will feature 12 award categories recognizing the regulated operators active in the U.S. market, as well as industry service providers, policymakers, attorneys, regulators and others who play a vital role in developing the American online gambling market.

The nominations for each award category will be evaluated by a panel of distinguished expert judges, all of whom have U.S.-specific experience.

As with previous years, winners will receive the American Gambling Awards’ exclusive Golden Eagle trophies, engraved with their details. Produced by Society Awards -- the firm that produces the Oscars®, Golden Globes® and Emmys® -- the Golden Eagle trophy is an 11-inch, gold-plated, cast-pewter statuette of an American Bald Eagle, proudly resting in front of a pile of casino chips.

New this year, the 2022 program will recognize winners with individual, personalized announcements in lieu of a traditional awards event. Gambling.com Group will host American Gambling Awards winners, judges and other invited partners at an exclusive VIP dinner at the world-renowned Carbone restaurant in New York City in December. The intimate celebration will serve as a culmination of the program and will commemorate a year of remarkable industry success.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “I am really excited to relaunch the American Gambling Awards. It is so important that the good work of all of the key players in this industry are recognized – especially on the policy side. As more states regulate, it is critical that policymakers look to past successes rather than attempting to re-invent the wheel. The American Gambling Awards is meant to shine a light on the public policy that delivers, guiding future policymakers to the approaches that we believe works best for consumers. We look forward to a fabulous evening at Carbone to celebrate not only the winners but the great momentum in the American online gambling industry.”

Nominations for the 12 award categories are now open. Other key dates include:

September 30, 2022 – Nominations due

October 5, 2022 – Finalists announced

November 1, 2022 – Winners announced

December 1, 2022 – Invitation-only winners dinner at Carbone

For more information about the American Gambling Awards, including a full list of award categories and judges, please visit www.gambling.com/us/awards.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of August 30, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005559/en/