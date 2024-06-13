New Category and New Venue For 2024 Program

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB), (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a fast-growing provider of digital marketing services for the regulated global online gambling industry, announces the launch of the 2024 program of the American Gambling Awards. Nominations are now open and the nomination form is available here. This year’s program includes a new category: C-Suite Gaming Executive of the Year.

"The American Gambling Awards are our love letter to the online gambling industry,” said Charles Gillespie, Co-Founder and CEO of Gambling.com Group. “The growth of the industry and the innovation in the product offering we see every day does not happen by itself. It is driven forward by great leaders on both the public and private side of the industry. As the focal point of our entire online industry, Gambling.com is proud to highlight these exceptional successes with a bespoke awards program and an exclusive celebration in New York."

Established in 2019 as the first awards dedicated exclusively to the online gambling market in the United States, this annual event celebrates excellence and innovation in the industry.

Gambling.com Group's 2024 American Gambling Awards features 12 distinct categories, spotlighting top-performing operators, industry service providers, policymakers, regulators, and other key figures shaping the American online gambling sector. The new C-Suite Gaming Executive of the Year category honors an individual who exemplifies forward-thinking leadership, strategic vision, and exceptional ability to drive organizational success, elevating their company and the broader industry to new heights.

The nominations for each award category will be evaluated by a panel of 20 judges, each bringing extensive U.S.-specific experience. This esteemed panel features returning industry leaders from last year's American Gambling Awards, including Jason Robins, CEO of DraftKings; Amy Howe, CEO of FanDuel; and Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM. Their insights and discernment ensure a fair and thorough selection process, reflecting the highest standards of excellence in the field.

Each winner of the American Gambling Awards receives a Golden Eagle trophy engraved with their details. Produced by Society Awards – the firm that has produced awards for the Oscars®, Golden Globes® and Emmys® – the Golden Eagle trophy is an 11-inch, gold-plated, cast-pewter statuette of an American Bald Eagle, proudly resting in front of a pile of casino chips.

Gambling.com Group will again host a dinner in New York City for winners, judges, and partners. To accommodate a larger crowd and mix things up for repeat attendees, the 2024 event will be at Torrisi, a Michelin star Italian restaurant operated by the same team as Carbone. This exclusive gathering represents the climax of this year's awards program, celebrating another year of exceptional industry accomplishments in an exclusive and unforgettable environment.

Nominations are now open across 12 categories:

Online Sportsbook of the Year Online Casino of the Year Gaming Product of the Year Betting Product of the Year Platform Provider of the Year Data Service Provider of the Year Payment Service Provider of the Year Responsible Gaming Award Dealmaker of the Year Policymaker of the Year Regulator of the Year C-Suite Gaming Executive of the Year



Key dates include:

August 5, 2024: Nominations due

September 13, 2024: Finalists announced

September 27, 2024: Winners announced

November 21, 2024: Invitation-only celebration

For more information, please visit the official awards: www.gambling.com/us/awards

