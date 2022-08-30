Log in
    GAMB   JE00BL970N11

GAMBLING.COM GROUP LIMITED

(GAMB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
8.160 USD   +0.74%
07:18aGambling.com Says It Is Ready to Provide Marketing Services to Kansas-Based Licensed Online Sports Betting Operators
MT
07:01aGambling.com Group Ready for Launch of Online Sports Betting in Kansas with BetKansas.com
BU
05:36aGambling.com Posts Higher Q2 Results, Affirms 2022 Revenue Guidance -- Shares Up Pre-Bell
MT
Gambling.com Group Ready for Launch of Online Sports Betting in Kansas with BetKansas.com

08/30/2022 | 07:01am EDT
Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced it is ready to provide marketing services to licensed online sports betting operators in the state of Kansas as soon as the legal online sports betting market soft launches on Thursday, September 1st, one week ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

In anticipation of the launch of legal online sports betting in Kansas, the Group launched BetKansas.com in April 2022 to help sports bettors find trusted, comprehensive, and up-to-date information on sports betting in the state. Since that time, the Group’s industry-leading coverage of the emerging Kansas sports betting marketplace through enterprise stories on partnerships and odds pieces on the Sunflower State’s sports teams has made BetKansas.com a top resource for prospective sports bettors in the state. BetKansas.com in July reported through a survey that more than one-in-three Kansas adults (34.4%) are “likely” or “very likely” to place legal sports bets once the market launches in the state.

Kansas – with a population of over 2 million adults – becomes the fourth state or province to launch legal online sports betting or casino in North America in 2022, after the New York and Louisiana sports betting markets went live in January and the Canadian province of Ontario regulated online sports betting and online casino games in April. The Group stands ready to help licensed online gambling operators in Kansas acquire players with its national and international websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com and BonusFinder.com, and through the Kansas City Star (at KansasCity.com) and the Wichita Eagle (at Kansas.com) via its media partnership with The McClatchy Company.

“The expected launch of the legal online sports betting market in Kansas adds to the tremendous amount of positive momentum for the North American online gaming industry in 2022,” said Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group. “Kansas is taking the right approach by keeping the barriers to entry low and allowing a variety of operators to enter the market. We believe that this will foster competition and ultimately benefit consumers as the operators with the best products rise to the top. Gambling.com Group is well positioned to help operators and customers succeed in this next wave of regulated legal online sports betting in the United States.”

“Kansas allowing sportsbooks to take legal sports bets at the start of the 2022 NFL season is a huge coup for sports bettors in the state,” said Caroline Smart, Vice President at Gambling.com Group. “This is an exciting moment for sports bettors to finally place safe and responsible wagers with legal sportsbooks, after years of discussion and negotiation, and the robust offerings in the Kansas market will ensure there are plenty of choices and opportunities for customers. Gambling.com Group is prepared to help bettors navigate their new world of options.”

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of August 30, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.


© Business Wire 2022
