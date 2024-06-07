Gambling.com Group First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2024 Presenters Peter McGough, Vice President of Investor Relations Charles Gillespie, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Elias Mark, Chief Financial Officer Q&A Participants David Bain - B. Riley Securities Jeff Stantial - Stifel Ramin Sobhany - Truist Securities David Katz - Jefferies Chad Beynon - Macquarie Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum Clark Lampen - BTIG Operator Greetings and welcome to the Gambling.com Group First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press "*", "0" on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Peter McGough, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Thank you, sir. You may begin. Peter McGough Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Gambling.com Group's first quarter 2024 results call. I am Peter McGough, Senior VP of Investor Relations and Capital Markets. I'm joined by Charles Gillespie, Gambling.com Group's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Elias Mark, Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast live through the Investor relations section of our website at gambling.com/corporate/investors, and a downloadable version of the presentation is available there, as well. A webcast replay will be available on the website, after the conclusion of this call. InComm Conferencing Page 1 of 16 www.incommconferencing.com

During the call, there will also be a discussion of non-IFRS financial measures. A description of these non-IFRS financial measures is included in the press release issued earlier this morning, and the reconciliations of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS measures are included in the appendix to the presentation and press release, both of which are available in the Investors tab of our website. I'll now turn the call over to Charles. Charles Gillespie Good morning and thank you for joining us. We are off to a great start in 2024 with year-on- year growth, across every region. But before we get into the results, I'd like to begin by thanking Mark Blandford for over 15 years of distinguished service on our Board of Directors. With Mark's support, we have grown this business from a small startup in 2008 to one of the leading companies in our space. Mark's mentorship and insight over the years has played an instrumental role in the development of the company ,and I have no doubt he will remain just as strong of a supporter in his retirement. Now on to the results. Robust revenue performance around the world led us to record Q1 revenue and very strong adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow metrics, which exceeded consensus estimates, across the board. While we have been phenomenally successful in North America in recent years, these results are a reminder that we operate a global high growth business with multiple profit centers around the world. We have built and continued to expand a business that is positioned to, consistently, monetize the many global growth opportunities that exist today in the online gambling industry. Our strong foundation centered on a branded, highly effective global website portfolio, including

the recent addition of Freebets.com, along with our best-in-class technology stack sets the company up for long-term growth. And as new international markets continue to be regulated, new states approve online sports betting and iGaming becomes a bigger part of the online betting ecosystem in the US, our growth opportunities will only continue to expand, just as they have done for the past 18 years. At the same time, we will further extend our successful track record of execution to capitalize on these secular growth opportunities and continue to do so in a highly capital efficient manner, ultimately driving substantial increases to cash flow. Last year, we exceeded $100 million in revenue for the first time. While we have seen many milestones on our journey, this was the most tangible evidence yet of our growing scale. When I look forward, it is clear what the next major milestone will be, $100 million in adjusted EBITDA. This is the logical next step for the company to drive towards, as we continue to execute on all of the organic growth opportunities we have and layer on additional accretive acquisitions, which will expand our footprint within the online gambling ecosystem. Being at the center of two very important long-term trends will help us hit this next milestone. Gambling is digitizing. The revenue of online gambling has exceeded the revenue of land-based gambling in many markets throughout the world, where it has been regulated for some time. In certain cases, online gambling is over 90% of the total gambling market. This trend for iGaming still has a very long way to go in the US, the world's largest casino market, where the percentage in 2023 was only 10%. The second key long-term trend is the ongoing digital revolution in advertising, whereas marketers were previously blind, now they can see due to the clean and clear attribution available from all digital channels. Gambling.com Group sits at the intersection of both of these clear long-term trends with our technology platform and portfolio of assets. But at the center of that portfolio is a core of indomitable brands like Gambling.com, RotoWire.com and Bookies.com, unique assets which will forever be at the heart of online gambling. All of us at Gambling.com Group are excited to be on this journey and eager to capitalize on these opportunities. There have been some significant shifts in the digital landscape over the past 10 days, which are having an effect on every corner of the Internet. Over the past several years, large websites with strong reputations, like newspapers, have increasingly pivoted to performance marketing to drive revenue from commercial content like coupon codes, credit card offers, and sports betting. InComm Conferencing Page 3 of 16 www.incommconferencing.com

Given their strong reputations and attention to content quality, they have succeeded in ranking, competitively, in Google's results for these commercial terms and created new lines of revenue for themselves. This has been a boon for these legacy media organizations, which have been searching for ways to improve their digital monetization. In many cases, these websites have partnered with industry specialists in each vertical to improve the quality of the content and maximize the business potential of these efforts. This is exactly what we have done with McClatchy, The Independent and Gannett. As with everything online, there are also examples of abuse. The most egregious abuses of a site's reputation occur when hackers gain unauthorized access to a website and put up individual pages targeting commercial content that are poor quality and stick out like a sore thumb. There are also many shades of gray between this sort of obvious abuse and the relevant and accurate commercial content that powers many of these legacy media organizations. Google has been working to reduce the prevalence of these instances of clear abuse. For many months, Google's human reviewers have been internally flagging content, which they perceived to be violating their policies of what they refer to as site reputation abuse. On May 5th, Google activated the new policy publicly, informing webmasters that certain content may violate the policy and demoting such content in Google's search results. The amount of content that has fallen within the perimeter of Google's new policy is greater than anyone would have expected, whether that content was created by the legacy media organization entirely on their own or with the help of a specialist partner. This is not a typical update to Google's algorithms, but rather a global policy shift, which affects all industries, not just online gambling. Google has effectively moved the goalposts on what they deem to be acceptable locations for particular types of commercial content. Virtually all media partnerships, including the ones in the online gambling industry and our own, have been affected. We remain committed to our media partners, as they organize to make a concerted effort to push back on what they perceive to be an overly broad implementation of this new policy. After all, newspapers were making money off of coupons, long before the Internet ever existed. For the avoidance of doubt, our owned and operated sites are unaffected and will benefit from less competition in the search engine results pages from legacy media websites. We do expect to receive more traffic directly to our own specialist brands like Gambling.com, RotoWire.com and Bookies.com, and we can already see signs of this shift. With a higher proportion of traffic flowing directly to our owned and operated assets and lower fees to pay out to our media partners, the net effect on EBITDA of these changes will be limited. Revenue, however, will be directly affected. The strength of our owned and operated assets InComm Conferencing Page 4 of 16 www.incommconferencing.com

and the resiliency of our business enable us to continue to expect healthy year-on-year growth and adjusted EBITDA, despite this major and unexpected shift in the digital media landscape. We are updating our revenue guidance today to $118 million to $122 million and updating our adjusted EBITDA guidance to $40 million to $44 million. The midpoint of our adjusted EBITDA guidance still represents year-on-year growth of 14%. I will add that, given the better long-term competitive positioning of our owned and operated websites, we remain comfortable with the current consensus estimate for 2025 adjusted EBITDA. This would represent approximately 25% year-over-year growth and put us more than halfway toward our goal of reaching $100 million in adjusted EBITDA. Now let me turn the call over to Elias for review of the first quarter financial highlights. Elias Mark Thank you, Charles. Revenue of $29.2 million was a first quarter record, as we delivered more than 107,000 NDCs in Q1, up 22% compared to the year ago period. The 9% year-over-year revenue increase reflects growth in each of our global regions in which we operate. North American revenue, our largest market, was up 5% year-over-year, UK and Ireland rose 5%, other Europe grew 39% and Rest of the World grew 29%. North American revenue benefited from a few weeks of operations in North Carolina following the market launch in March, but this is compared against Ohio and Massachusetts, both launching in Q1 of 2023. We closed our acquisition of Freebets.com and related assets on April 1st, so we did not record contributions from these assets in Q1. Gross profit increased 5%, or $1.3 million year-over-year to $27 million. Cost of sales grew year-over-year to $2.2 million, as a result of our successful ramp of Gannett and Independent media partnerships. On a sequential basis, however, cost of sales decreased substantially, as a portion of revenues from media partnerships declined from an exceptionally high Q4. Total operating expenses of $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 increased 9%, compared to the year ago period, or 7% in constant currency. We expect to generate operating efficiencies, the full year as revenue is still expected to grow faster than total expenses. Our workforce is right sized today, and our internal focus is very much on ROI focused allocation of both capital and human resources. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $10.2 million, compared to $10.7 million in the year ago quarter. Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% rose 300 basis points on a quarterly sequential basis, consistent with the midpoint of our full year guidance at 35%. InComm Conferencing Page 5 of 16 www.incommconferencing.com

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024 were flat at $7.5 million and $0.20 respectively, compared to the year ago period. Free cash flow increased 32% in the quarter to $8.2 million, as we converted 28% of revenue and 81% of adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow. During the first quarter, we continued to repurchase shares, buying approximately 329,000 ordinary shares at an average price of $9.10 for total consideration of approximately $3 million. At the end of Q1, we had approximately $3.9 million left on our existing share buyback authorization. In May, the board approved an expansion of the share buyback program by authorizing an additional $10 million. Cash as of March 31st totaled $25.3 million, flat quarter-on-quarter, reflecting very strong operating cash flow offset by share repurchases and the final deferred consideration payment for the acquisition of RotoWire of $5 million. At the beginning of Q2, we paid the first installment of $20 million for the acquisition of Freebets.com and related assets, financed by cash on hand and a $16 million drawdown on our $50 million credit facility. At the end of April, we made a final deferred consideration payment for the acquisition of BonusFinder of $13.4 million, using cash on hand. Despite now expecting substantially less revenue from our media partnerships and expecting no further state launches outside of North Carolina in 2024, compared to three launches in 2023, we are well on our way to deliver overall revenue growth and strong growth in adjusted EBITDA for 2024. Our updated guidance is for revenue in the range of $118 million to $122 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $40 million to $44 million. Our previous guidance contemplated cost of sales of $10 million in 2024. The vast majority of cost of sales represents fees paid to media partners. We now expect cost of sales to be approximately $4.8 million for the full year, of which $2.2 million was incurred in Q1. The guidance does not include any contribution from additional acquisitions other than the already closed acquisition of Freebets.com and related assets and assumes an average EUR to USD exchange rate of 1.09, throughout 2024. As Charles highlighted before, our expectations for 2025 adjusted EBITDA have not changed. With that I will turn back to Charles. Charles Gillespie InComm Conferencing Page 6 of 16 www.incommconferencing.com

Thank you, Elias. We are pleased to be off to a strong start in the year, which sets up the company to deliver growth, year-on-year, in 2024. Despite the headwind we faced near-term to our immediate partnership revenue, I expect the company to continue to take market share in North America and elsewhere. I'd like to thank our sensational team for delivering a great Q1 and for positioning the company for continued growth in 2024. Operator, we are happy to open up the line for questions. Operator At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press "*", "1" on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate that your line is in the question queue. You may press "*", "2" if you would like to remove your question from the queue. We ask that you limit your questions to one and a follow up so that others may have an opportunity to ask questions. You may re-enter the queue by pressing "*", "1". For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset, before pressing the star keys. One moment please while we poll for questions. Our first question comes from David Bain with B. Riley Securities. Please proceed with your question. David Bain Great. Thank you. Charles and Elias, just for clarity, I think you were pretty clear, but Google's new treatment of legacy media does not impact how you view 2025 from the lens of consensus estimates. Did I understand that correctly? Charles Gillespie Yeah, from the lens of consensus, EBITDA, revenue would be--we're not going to drive as much revenue without media partnerships, but the profitability of the business ex-media partnerships, is even better. So we're very comfortable where the street is at in terms of EBITDA for 2025. David Bain Perfect. And Charles, I'd love to follow up on the $100 million EBITDA milestone target. If you could help us a little bit more with the pathway of how to get there, the primary catalysts or assumptions you're using, underlying TAM growth, new acquisitions percentage, anything specific and big picture thoughts on timing, that would be awesome. Charles Gillespie You got it. Well, with $42 million in EBITDA expected for full year 2024, according to the midpoint of our updated guidance, we would only need to continue to grow organically at a lowish CAGR in the mid-teens for a few years and add on a bit of extra scale through additional M&A to get there in the midterm. InComm Conferencing Page 7 of 16 www.incommconferencing.com

We have widened the aperture in terms of what we are considering from an M&A perspective and are no longer only looking at SEO driven gambling affiliate businesses. There's a wide universe of technology-first companies in the online gambling ecosystem, companies which are serving our same clients and end users that fit into our culture of driving high growth with high margins. For example, we are considering businesses which drive traffic and value for our B2B online gambling operator clients with channels other than SEO. And we are increasingly considering businesses which have highly predictable subscription revenue like the RotoWire acquisition, where we have grown revenue by over 50%, since buying the company. David Bain Okay. Very helpful. Thank you. Operator Our next question comes from Jeff Stantial with Stifel. Please proceed with your question. Jeff Stantial Great. Good morning, Charles, Elias, thanks for taking our questions. Maybe starting off on the Google update and the related impact to your guidance. I guess, I mean, I think we're only about a week in of results here. But Charles, just curious if you're seeing evidence, thus far, of traffic shifting into your 100% margin owned affiliate sites and sort of away from the media partnerships. And as a follow-up to that, if you just contrast the guidance revisions to--Elias, the comments you made on cost of sales guidance--it seems to me there isn't much of an impact or much of a benefit baked into 2024 guidance for potential uplift to your own sites, as traffic redirects. So, can you just expand on that as well, if I'm reading that correctly? Thanks. Charles Gillespie Thanks Jeff. The first part of the question was, have we seen an impact, a positive impact on our owned and operated assets, and we have. That change started, immediately. We have seen an increase in share of voice and an improved search visibility, across multiple of our key assets. The way you should think about this is we run a precision machine and when something changes like this, we need to recalibrate that machine, and that takes a little bit of time. But once we do that, we will start to get better clarity into exactly where and how much of a tailwind this is. It is absolutely a tailwind. It's a very positive long-term development but, of course, we have optimized ourselves to help our media partners. That has been the strategy that has been most effective for ourselves and many of the other large performance marketing companies in the industry. But we're confident, based on the data that we have seen, that we will be able to InComm Conferencing Page 8 of 16 www.incommconferencing.com

achieve our updated guidance, which still has year-on-year adjusted EBITDA growth of 14% at the new midpoint. Jeff Stantial That's Perfect. Thanks for that color, Charles. And then maybe zooming out a little bit but staying on the same topic. I guess, how does this change affect your views of media partnerships and your strategy there, if at all? And if it does, can you just remind us, sort of, contract length time with the various partners? Thanks. Charles Gillespie Yeah, so these media partnerships, they're not going to zero. They're not going away. We remain committed to all of our partners, and media partnerships have been a net positive that has driven incremental EBITDA for us, and that's how we optimize this business. We're trying to drive an incremental EBITDA, but they will be diminished. It's not going to be anywhere near as big of a portion of our business, or I think and I think what the changes you'll see with us is going to be the same across the board for all manner of companies, which have cut deals in the same way that we have. But it's not going away. We have chosen to be very picky on who we partner with, and we've made real commitments to the people we partnered with, and we intend to support them and help them navigate these changes and still maximize the business opportunity, between the two companies. We have, generally speaking, tried to sign up folks on long-term deals, but we have cut deals, which we're happy with and we don't, at this time, have any concerns about these partnerships going forward and how profitable they will be and whether it makes sense for us. Jeff Stantial Great. Thanks very much. I'll pass it on. Operator Our next question comes from Barry Jonas with Truist Securities. Please proceed with your question. Ramin Sobhany Hey, guys. This is Ramin Sobhany on for Barry. Thanks for taking our question. You mentioned in your opening remarks that your media partners may have some kind of avenues to push back against some of the Google methodology changes. Can you talk about some details on what that might look like? Charles Gillespie Yeah, I don't want to speak for our media partners because of course, they're their own businesses, but these changes are a bigger headwind for our partners than they are for us. So, InComm Conferencing Page 9 of 16 www.incommconferencing.com