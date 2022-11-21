Sightline Payments is the American Gambling Awards Payment Provider of the Year

The 2022 edition of the American Gambling Awards is pleased to announce Sightline Payments is the 2022 “Payment Provider of the Year.” The American Gambling Awards are produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry.

Sightline’s Play+ solution allows customers to instantly transfer funds from a wagering account into their Play+ account. As operators invest more heavily in live betting, judges cited that Sightline has given operators the ability to offer its customers both fast withdrawals and low cost of redeposits via Sightline’s proprietary SPAN Network.

Sightline has been a leader in the digital payments industry since the launch of iGaming in New Jersey in 2013. Its flagship Play+ solution is live with more than 80+ partners in 44 states, providing the broadest network across the legal regulated online gambling market.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “Sightline has established itself as a leader in digital payment solutions for the online gaming industry, and is very deserving of receiving the Payment Provider of the Year award. Sightline continues to set the standard by providing unique market-leading solutions for real-time cash outs for its partners.”

“Sightline Payments is honored to be awarded the 2022 American Gambling Award for Payment Provider of the Year,” said Joe Pappano, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Sightline Payments. “Our goal since launching Play+ has been to provide customers with a great experience and quick access to their funds. We thank Gambling.com and all the judges for this award and for the recognition of Sightline’s Play+ as a leader in the payments space.”

For more information about the American Gambling Awards, including a full list of winners, please visit the awards website: www.gambling.com/us/awards.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of October 31, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

About Sightline Payments

Sightline Payments is the U.S. sports betting and casino gaming market’s leading digital payments provider and mobile app developer. Sightline leverages cutting-edge technology to apply modern solutions to a traditionally cash-based industry projected to grow to more than $150 billion in the next few years. Sightline’s suite of mobile solutions gives consumers a safe, secure, and responsible way to fund their online and in-person gaming activities and enables casinos to offer cashless wagering and personalized loyalty options across the entire property. With more than 1.5 million Play+ accounts, 3 million mobile loyalty platform downloads, and 80+ partners across the sports betting, lottery, racing, and online and brick-and-mortar casino markets, Sightline is uniquely positioned to transform the traditional gaming landscape. Learn more at SightlinePayments.com.

