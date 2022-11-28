Advanced search
    GAMB   JE00BL970N11

GAMBLING.COM GROUP LIMITED

(GAMB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
9.760 USD   -3.17%
11/23Deutsche Bank is the American Gambling Awards Dealmaker of the Year
BU
11/22Gambling Com : Quarterly Earnings Documents
PU
11/22Gambling Com : Quarterly Earnings Documents
PU
Underdog Fantasy is the American Gambling Awards Fantasy Sports Site of the Year

11/28/2022 | 04:01pm EST
The 2022 edition of the American Gambling Awards is pleased to announce Underdog Fantasy is the 2022 “Fantasy Sports Site of the Year.” The American Gambling Awards are produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry.

Underdog Fantasy is the fastest-growing paid fantasy sports company ever, with a valuation of $485 million after a series B round of fundraising. Underdog’s season-long NFL “Best Ball” game this year has a $10 million grand prize, almost three times larger than the previous biggest season long prize in history. Judges noted that Underdog has built an active, paying, six-figure customer base by offering a differentiated product that resonates with its users.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “Underdog Fantasy’s success is driven by the company’s focus on building new, innovative games and delivering amazing customer experiences – making it very deserving of the Fantasy Sports Site of the Year award. As Underdog continues to grow, its unique focus on product and experience will set the industry standard.”

“We’re honored to be crowned as the Fantasy Sports Site of the Year by the American Gambling Awards,” said Jeremy Levine, President and Chairman of Underdog Fantasy. “Our differentiated daily fantasy sports products allow fans to enjoy their favorite games in new and unique ways and we look forward to our continued momentum heading into 2023.”

For more information about the American Gambling Awards, including a full list of winners, please visit the awards website: www.gambling.com/us/awards.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of October 31, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.


© Business Wire 2022
