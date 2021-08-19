Log in
    GGN   US36465A1097

GAMCO GLOBAL GOLD, NATURAL RESOURCES & INCOME TRUST

(GGN)
  Report
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust : Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.03 Per Share

08/19/2021 | 09:10am EDT
The Board of Trustees of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE American: GGN) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.03 per share for each of October, November, and December 2021. Based on current dynamics, the Fund may make distributions in excess of the Fund’s earnings. It is currently expected that distributions to common shareholders in 2021 will primarily constitute a return of capital for tax purposes.

Distribution Month

Record Date

Payable Date

October

October 15, 2021

October 22, 2021

November

November 15, 2021

November 22, 2021

December

December 10, 2021

December 17, 2021

The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

Because the Fund’s current monthly distributions are subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time and the Fund’s income will fluctuate, there can be no assurance that the Fund will pay distributions at a particular rate or frequency. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution.

Contact John Ball (jball@gabelli.com or 914-921-7728) for tax information.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. More information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund is available by calling 800-GABELLI (800-422-3554) or visiting www.gabelli.com.

The Fund’s NAV per share will fluctuate with changes in the market value of the Fund’s portfolio securities. Stocks are subject to market, economic, and business risks that cause their prices to fluctuate. Investors acquire shares of the Fund on a securities exchange at market value, which fluctuates according to the dynamics of supply and demand. When Fund shares are sold, they may be worth more or less than their original cost. Consequently, you can lose money by investing in the Fund.

Covered Call and Other Option Transaction Risks. There are several risks associated with writing covered calls and entering into other types of option transactions. For example, there are significant differences between the securities and options markets that could result in an imperfect correlation between these markets, resulting in a given transaction not achieving its objectives. In addition, a decision as to whether, when, and how to use covered call options involves the exercise of skill and judgment, and even a well-conceived transaction may be unsuccessful because of market behavior or unexpected events. As the writer of a covered call option, the Fund forgoes, during the option’s life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the exercise price of the call option, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline.

About The GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with $668 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of gold and natural resources companies and intends to earn income primarily through a strategy of writing (selling) primarily covered call options on equity securities in its portfolio. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

NYSE American – GGN
CUSIP – 36465A109


© Business Wire 2021
