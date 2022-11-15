Advanced search
    GAMI   US3614381040

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.

(GAMI)
11:05 2022-11-15 am EST
16.52 USD   +0.12%
CORRECTING and REPLACING Gabelli Funds and Columbia Business School to Host 4th Annual Healthcare Symposium
BU
Gamco Investors : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2022
BU
CORRECTING and REPLACING Gabelli Funds and Columbia Business School to Host 4th Annual Healthcare Symposium

11/15/2022 | 11:39am EST
Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

GABELLI FUNDS AND COLUMBIA BUSINESS SCHOOL TO HOST 4TH ANNUAL HEALTHCARE SYMPOSIUM

Gabelli Funds, LLC will host the 4th Annual Healthcare Symposium with Columbia Business School at the Paley Center in New York City on November 18th. This half-day symposium will bring together leading healthcare executives and physicians to discuss current and future trends in the industry. Topic include advances in diabetes care, changing site of care and evolution and wearables and remote patient monitoring.

 

Agenda

 

 

 

8:15-8:45am

Breakfast

 

 

 

8:45-9:00am

Welcoming Remarks

 

 

 

9:00-10:00am

Panel 1: Advances in Diabetes Care

 

 

Jeff Jonas, Gabelli Funds - Moderator

 

 

Panelists:

Dr. Karin Hehenberger

 

- CEO Lyfebulb
Kevin Sayer

 

- CEO Dexcom

Dr. Johnna Wesley

 

- VP Type 1 Diabetes Novo Nordisk

 

 

10:00am-10:10am Break

 

 

 

10:10-11:10am

Panel 2: Moving Care Closer to the Patient

 

Carri Chan, Faculty Director Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management Program - Moderator

 

Panelists:

 
Melissa Carr

 

- Senior Vice President, Network Management, CareCentrix

Rajit Kamal

 

- Worldwide President, DePuy Synthes of J&J Sports Medicine

Ramita Tandon

 

- Chief Clinical Trials Officer Walgreens Boots Alliance

Adam Travis

 

- VP Strategy Teladoc

 

 

11:10am-11:20am Break

 

 

 

 

 11:20am-12:20pm

Panel 3: Evolution of Remote Diagnostics and Wearables

 

 

Sara Wojda, Gabelli Funds – Moderator

 

Panelists:

 
Anthony Costello

 

- CEO Cloud Solutions Medidata

Kristen Holmes

 

- VP of Performance Science Whoop
Dr. Kapil Parakh

 

- Medical Lead for Fitbit
Dr. Vin Sandhu

 

- Co-Chief Spinal Surgery HSS

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI), through its subsidiaries, manages assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO Asset Management, Inc.) and mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC), and is known for its Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ style of investment. As of September 30, 2022, GAMCO Investors, Inc. had approximately $27.6 billion in assets under management.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 301 M - -
Net income 2021 73,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 84,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,15x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 421 M 421 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 16,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mario Joseph Gabelli Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kieran D. Caterina SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin Vaughn Dreyer Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Christopher Jason Marangi Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Scott A. Long Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.-33.95%421
BLACKROCK, INC.-19.05%111 317
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-20.55%71 502
UBS GROUP AG5.57%58 411
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.32%35 808
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.97%35 225