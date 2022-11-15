CORRECTING and REPLACING Gabelli Funds and Columbia Business School to Host 4th Annual Healthcare Symposium

Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

GABELLI FUNDS AND COLUMBIA BUSINESS SCHOOL TO HOST 4TH ANNUAL HEALTHCARE SYMPOSIUM

Gabelli Funds, LLC will host the 4th Annual Healthcare Symposium with Columbia Business School at the Paley Center in New York City on November 18th. This half-day symposium will bring together leading healthcare executives and physicians to discuss current and future trends in the industry. Topic include advances in diabetes care, changing site of care and evolution and wearables and remote patient monitoring.

Agenda 8:15-8:45am Breakfast 8:45-9:00am Welcoming Remarks 9:00-10:00am Panel 1: Advances in Diabetes Care Jeff Jonas, Gabelli Funds - Moderator Panelists: Dr. Karin Hehenberger - CEO Lyfebulb Kevin Sayer - CEO Dexcom Dr. Johnna Wesley - VP Type 1 Diabetes Novo Nordisk 10:00am-10:10am Break 10:10-11:10am Panel 2: Moving Care Closer to the Patient Carri Chan, Faculty Director Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management Program - Moderator Panelists: Melissa Carr - Senior Vice President, Network Management, CareCentrix Rajit Kamal - Worldwide President, DePuy Synthes of J&J Sports Medicine Ramita Tandon - Chief Clinical Trials Officer Walgreens Boots Alliance Adam Travis - VP Strategy Teladoc 11:10am-11:20am Break 11:20am-12:20pm Panel 3: Evolution of Remote Diagnostics and Wearables Sara Wojda, Gabelli Funds – Moderator Panelists: Anthony Costello - CEO Cloud Solutions Medidata Kristen Holmes - VP of Performance Science Whoop Dr. Kapil Parakh - Medical Lead for Fitbit Dr. Vin Sandhu - Co-Chief Spinal Surgery HSS

