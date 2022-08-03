Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  GAMCO Investors, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GBL   US3614381040

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.

(GBL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
21.00 USD   +1.16%
04:21p GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/02 GAMCO INVESTORS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02 GAMCO INVESTORS : Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
Summary 
Summary

GAMCO Adding Doug Jamieson to Office of the CEO

08/03/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO") (NYSE: GBL) a global leader in diversified financial services announced that it has created an Office of the CEO, and added Doug Jamieson to the role.

Commenting on the addition, Mario Gabelli, Chair stated, “I am pleased to have Doug Jamieson join me in the Office of the CEO. His forty years of experience with GAMCO will continue to benefit all of our clients, teammates and stakeholders.”

Doug Jamieson joined the firm in March 1981 as a research analyst. From 1986 to 2004 he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of GAMCO Asset Management Inc. and has served as its President and Chief Operating Officer since 2004. Following the spinoff of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) in 2015, he was named AC’s President and CEO. Doug is a graduate of Columbia Business School (M.B.A.), and holds a B.A from Bucknell University.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMCO is known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known in the trade as PMV with a CatalystTM). GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 4 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMCO has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities.

GAMCO offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, ESG, Convertibles, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and U.S. Treasury Money Market Fixed Income. In 1977, GAMCO launched its flagship All Cap Value strategy, Gabelli Value, and in 1986 entered the mutual fund business.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 301 M - -
Net income 2021 73,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 84,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,15x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 542 M 542 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 17,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mario Joseph Gabelli Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kieran D. Caterina SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin Vaughn Dreyer Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Christopher Jason Marangi Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Scott A. Long Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.-16.89%542
BLACKROCK, INC.-27.24%100 568
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-17.52%76 940
UBS GROUP AG-6.76%52 324
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.05%34 708
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-21.17%32 405