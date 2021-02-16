Log in
GAMCO Investors : Gabelli Funds Launches Actively Managed ETF Growth Innovators (GGRW)

02/16/2021 | 02:39pm EST
For business inquiries contact

For media inquiries contact

John Ball

Chris Ward

Jball@gabelli.com

cward@gabelli.com

914-921-7728

914-921-7738

Gabelli Funds Launches Actively Managed ETF Growth Innovators (GGRW)

Greenwich, Connecticut, February 16, 2021 - Gabelli Funds' Growth Innovators (NYSE: GGRW), an actively managed ETF seeking to invest in businesses both enabling and benefitting from digital acceleration, is available on the New York Stock Exchange today.

Advanced technologies, such as AI, machine learning and data analytics, have been historically reserved for only the most technologically sophisticated organizations. Limited accessibility, high cost and complexity have inhibited more widespread adoption. Today, those constraints have been lifted and technology is becoming democratized. The pandemic served as a force function for adoption, pushing consumers into digital channels and forcing enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation agendas. As technology percolates throughout every corner of the economy, it has the potential to contribute to global productivity growth. The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF seeks to surface the portfolio management team's best ideas exposed to these secular tailwinds.

For more information visit www.gabelli.com/growthinnovators

This Exchange-Traded Fund ("ETF") is different from traditional ETFs.

Unlike traditional ETFs, these ETFs will not tell the public what assets they hold each day. This may create additional risks for your investment. For example:

  • ● You may have to pay more money to trade an ETF's shares. These ETFs will provide less information to traders, who tend to charge more for trades when they have less information about the underlying holdings.

  • ● The price you pay to buy ETF shares on an exchange may not match the value of an ETF's portfolio.

The same is true when you sell shares. These price differences may be greater for the ETFs offered pursuant to this Prospectus compared to other ETFs because these ETFs provide less information to traders with respect to the underlying portfolio holdings.

  • ● These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions.

The differences between these ETFs and other ETFs may also have advantages. By keeping certain information about an ETF secret, the ETF may face less risk that other traders can predict or copy its investment strategy. This may improve an ETF's performance. If other traders are able to copy or predict an ETF's investment strategy, however, this may hurt the ETF's performance.

For additional information regarding the unique attributes and risks of the Funds, see the "Non-Transparent Exchange-Traded Fund ("ETF") Structure Risk", "Early Close/Trading Halt Risk" and "Authorized Participant and AP Representative Concentration Risk" in the "Principal Risks" section of the Prospectus.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit www.gabelli.com/funds/etfs/intro

Exchange traded Funds (ETFs) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or a discount to their NAV in the secondary market. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal.

Distributed by G.distributors, LLC. a registered broker dealer and member of FINRA

Disclaimer

Gamco Investors Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 19:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 260 M - -
Net income 2020 58,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 74,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,06x
Yield 2020 0,45%
Capitalization 525 M 525 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 19,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario Joseph Gabelli Chairman, CEO & CIO-Value Portfolios
Kieran D. Caterina SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin Vaughn Dreyer Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Christopher Jason Marangi Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Scott A. Long Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.11.78%525
BLACKROCK, INC.0.20%110 278
UBS GROUP AG11.87%55 665
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.7.79%37 199
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.20%37 182
STATE STREET CORPORATION0.99%25 957
