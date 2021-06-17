GAMCO Investors : Special Dividend of GAMCO Investors, Inc 06/17/2021 | 03:56pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GAMCO Investors, Inc. Special Dividend of GAMCO Investors, Inc. This document is being provided to shareholders of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (a corporation that we refer to as "GAMCO," "we," "our," or "us") in connection with the payment to the holders of its Class A Common stock and Class B common stock (the "common stock") of approximately $54,040,000 special dividend (the "Distribution"). The Distribution will be $2.00 per share of common stock (less any applicable withholding tax), payable in principal amount of GAMCO's 2-Year Puttable Subordinated Notes due 2023 (the "Notes"). The Distribution will be made as of June 15, 2021 (the "Distribution Date") to shareholders of record on June 1, 2021. Because the Notes will only be issued in $1,000 denominations and integral multiples thereof, you will be paid cash in lieu of the fractional Notes which you would otherwise be entitled to receive. You are not required to make any payment in order to receive the Notes to which you are entitled as part of the Distribution and you will not be required to surrender or exchange your GAMCO common stock in order to receive the Distribution. GAMCO will pay interest on the principal amount of the outstanding Notes at a rate of 4.0% per annum for the period ending June 15, 2022 and 5.0% per annum for the period ending June 15, 2023. You may redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, at your option, upon 60 days' notice, at any time after September 15, 2021 and at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed. Accrued interest will be paid only to shareholders that continue to hold the Notes through each interest payment record date (the close of business on the first day of the month in which an Interest Payment Date, as defined herein, falls). GAMCO may redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, at its option, at any time and from time to time at a Redemption Price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to the Redemption Date. June 15, 2021 When is interest on the Notes payable? Interest on the Notes will be paid on the principal amount of the outstanding Notes at a rate of 4.0% per annum for the period ending June 15, 2022 and 5.0% per annum for the period ending June 15, 2023 (each an "Interest Payment Date"). Interest on the Notes shall accrue from the most recent Interest Payment Date to which interest has been paid or duly provided for, or if no interest has been paid, from the issue date (June 15 2021). GAMCO will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on each Interest Payment Date to holders of record, commencing on December 15, 2021, until the principal of the Notes is paid or duly provided for. No interest shall be paid for accrued interest from the last Q: A: Why are we making the Distribution? In declaring the special dividend, our Board considered many factors, including the potential for increased income tax rates. The Distribution enables GAMCO to return to our shareholders significant value, while GAMCO will continue to have sufficient financial resources to meet its capital expenditure, working capital and operating requirements. Q: A: What will I receive as part of the Distribution? You will receive a $2.00 special dividend (less any applicable withholding tax) in the form of a Note for every share of common stock that you own as of June 1, 2021. Notes will only be issued in denominations of $1,000 and integral multiples thereof. Fractional interests in Notes will be paid in cash in lieu of Notes. The Distribution will not change the number of shares of common stock that you own and redemptions of Notes by you will not reduce your equity interest in GAMCO. Upon completion of the Distribution, you will continue to own your shares of GAMCO common stock (NYSE:GBL). Q: A: QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS REGARDING THE SPECIAL DIVIDEND Q: Will United States shareholders be taxed as a result of the Distribution? A: Yes. The full $2.00 per common share of the Distribution is taxable as dividend income. At the time of issue, the fair market value of the Notes approximated nominal face value (i.e., the stated principal amount) and therefore, the nominal face value is the amount of taxable income for the Notes. GAMCO will report such dividend income on Forms 1099 at the rate of $2.00 per share which represents the value of the Notes, of which some portion may have been paid in cash in lieu of fractional interests. Note that regular quarterly dividend payments will be reported and included on the same Form 1099. A shareholder of our common stock who is a U.S. resident individual should be entitled to treat the Distribution as "qualified dividend income," provided that the shareholder satisfies certain holding period requirements under the Internal Revenue Code. "Qualified dividend income" in 2021 currently is subject to federal income tax at a maximum rate of 20%. Interest Payment Date, or if no interest has been paid, from the Distribution Date, if the Note is not held on the regular record dates. Interest shall be computed and paid on the basis of a 360-day year comprised of twelve 30-day months. Accrued interest will be paid only to shareholders that continue to hold the Notes through each interest payment record date (the close of business on the first day of the month in which an Interest Payment Date falls). Do the Notes have a call and/or put option? The Notes will be puttable back to GAMCO, in whole or in part, at your option, upon 60 days' notice, at any time after September 15, 2021 and at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed. In addition, in the event of a change in control of GAMCO, the holder can require GAMCO to repurchase the Notes under the terms set forth in the Fourth Supplemental Indenture.

GAMCO may redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, at its option, at any time and from time to time at a Redemption Price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to the Redemption Date. Will GAMCO's dividend policy change as a result of the Distribution? GAMCO now pays a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share of our common stock. Our Board of Directors, in its sole discretion, will be responsible for determining our dividend rate and policy after the Distribution. Future dividends will depend upon, among other things, our results of operations, cash requirements and surplus, financial condition, and other factors that our Board of Directors considers relevant. At present, our Board plans to maintain our regular dividend policy. If you are a non-resident alien shareholder will you be taxed on the Distribution? Yes. There will be U.S. withholding at the rate of 30% (unless modified by an Income Tax Treaty). You should consult with your tax advisor on the foreign tax implications of the Distribution. Will interest payments on the Distribution be taxed? United States Residents Yes. Interest received on the Notes will be included in taxable income in accordance with each shareholder's method of accounting. The Notes are expected to be treated as issued with original issue discount ("OID"). For Notes issued with OID, a holder generally will be required to accrue the OID and include such amount in gross income as interest over the term of the Notes based on the constant yield method. You should consult with your tax advisor on the tax implications of receiving the Distribution. Non-Resident Aliens No. We believe the terms of the Notes meet the requirements for registration under the portfolio debt exemption so that there should be no United States withholding on the interest payments (or OID) to foreign residents who are not U.S. citizens and who have filed the appropriate forms and hold less than 10% of the voting stock of GAMCO. You should consult with your tax advisor on the foreign tax implications of receiving United States source interest income. What do you have to do to participate in the Distribution? If you are a shareholder of GAMCO, you do not need to do anything to participate in the Distribution and no proxy or vote is required to participate. You are not required to mail in any certificates representing your common stock in order to participate in the Distribution and should not do so. How will we distribute the Notes to you? If you are a registered holder of our common stock as of the close of business on June 1, 2021, our paying agent and registrar, Computershare, Inc. ("Computershare"), will issue the Notes in book-entry form for the principal amount of Notes to which you are entitled.

If you hold your GAMCO common stock through a stockbroker, bank or other nominee, you are probably not a registered shareholder of record and the manner in which you will receive the Notes to which you are entitled depends upon your arrangements with the stockbroker, bank or other nominee that holds your common stock. We expect that stock brokers and banks generally will credit their customers' accounts with the Notes on or after the Distribution Date, but you will have to confirm that with your stockbroker, bank or other nominee. Q; What about fractional Notes? No certificates or interests representing Notes in denominations of less than $1,000 will be issued. If you are the registered holder of a number of shares of common stock that does not entitle you to $1,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes, or an integral multiple thereof, you will receive cash for the fractional portion of the Notes you would otherwise have been entitled to receive in addition to any whole Notes you are entitled to receive. Will the Notes trade on a stock exchange? No. The Notes will not trade on any stock exchange. Will you be able to buy and sell the Notes? The Notes will not trade on a stock exchange, and we do not anticipate there will be a market for the Notes. Who will be the Distribution Agent for the Distribution? Computershare, Inc., 150 Royall Street, Canton, MA 02021, will be responsible for distributing the Notes in denominations of $1,000 and integral multiples thereof to our registered shareholders who are entitled to receive Notes and will make any cash payments in lieu of fractional Notes. Who will be the Trustee for the Notes after the Distribution? Computershare Trust Company, N.A., 150 Royall Street, Canton, MA 02021 will serve as Trustee for the Notes after the Distribution. Whom Should you contact for further information on the Distribution? If you have questions about the distribution, or if you would like copies of this document, you should contact Kieran Caterina, in writing at GAMCO Investors, Inc., 191 Mason Street, Greenwich, CT 06830, or at 914-921-5149.

