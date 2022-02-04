Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GAMCO Investors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBL   US3614381040

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.

(GBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GAMCO Names Doug Jamieson to Board

02/04/2022 | 04:16pm EST
GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO") (NYSE: GBL) a global leader in diversified financial services announced that it has appointed Douglas R. Jamieson to its Board of Directors.

Doug Jamieson has been with GAMCO over forty years, having joined the firm in March 1981 as a research analyst. From 1986 to 2004 he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of GAMCO Asset Management Inc. and has served as its President and Chief Operating Officer since 2004. Following the spinoff of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) in 2015, he was named AC’s President and CEO. Doug is a graduate of Columbia Business School (M.B.A.), and holds a B.A from Bucknell University.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMCO is known for its research-driven approach to equity investing. GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 3 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs and a SICAV). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMCO has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and offering finder’s fees.

GAMCO offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, ESG, Convertibles, actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and Fixed Income. In 1977, GAMCO launched its flagship All Cap Value strategy, Gabelli Value, and in 1986 launched its mutual fund business.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 301 M - -
Net income 2021 73,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 91,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 572 M 572 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 18,9%
Technical analysis trends GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mario Joseph Gabelli Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kieran D. Caterina SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin Vaughn Dreyer Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Christopher Jason Marangi Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Scott A. Long Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.-11.25%579
BLACKROCK, INC.-11.99%122 223
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-9.61%85 624
UBS GROUP AG14.68%69 742
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.63%48 868
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-4.76%41 388