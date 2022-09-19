Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GAMCO Investors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBL   US3614381040

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.

(GBL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
18.15 USD   -9.34%
04:39pGAMCO Update on Net Cash after Paying Debt
BU
01:27pGamco Investors Plunges After Announcing Delisting From NYSE
MT
09/16GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GAMCO Update on Net Cash after Paying Debt

09/19/2022 | 04:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (NYSE: GBL) announced today that GAMCO has $117 million of cash and cash equivalents and no debt subsequent to the September 15, 2022 payment of the $33.7 million principal amount of its subordinated notes due June 15, 2023.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMCO is known for its research-driven approach to equity investing. GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 4 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors.

GAMCO offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, ESG, Convertibles, actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and Fixed Income. In 1977, GAMCO started its flagship All Cap Value strategy, Gabelli Value, and in 1986 launched its mutual fund business.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The financial results set forth in this press release are preliminary. Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations, and the ongoing impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act with respect to tax rates and the non-deductibility of certain portions of NEO compensation. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Form 10-K and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
04:39pGAMCO Update on Net Cash after Paying Debt
BU
01:27pGamco Investors Plunges After Announcing Delisting From NYSE
MT
09/16GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listin..
AQ
09/16GAMCO Investors, Inc. Announces Voluntary NYSE Delisting and SEC Deregistration
BU
09/12GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/06CORRECTING and REPLACING Gabelli Funds to Host 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposiu..
BU
08/29Gabelli Funds to Host 46th Annual Auto Symposium October 31st and November 1st
BU
08/17Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust plc Update on Share Purchase Offer
BU
08/09GAMCO Calls Subordinated Notes
BU
08/09GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 301 M - -
Net income 2021 73,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 84,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,15x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 520 M 520 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GAMCO Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mario Joseph Gabelli Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kieran D. Caterina SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin Vaughn Dreyer Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Christopher Jason Marangi Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Scott A. Long Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.-19.86%520
BLACKROCK, INC.-31.55%94 493
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.49%75 185
UBS GROUP AG-3.93%53 312
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.43%35 468
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-24.33%31 377