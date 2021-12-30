Log in
Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding 5.25% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares

12/30/2021 | 04:16pm EST
The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) (the “Fund”) authorized the redemption of all remaining outstanding 5.25% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares (the “Series G Preferred Shares”). The Series G Preferred Shares will be redeemed at $25.127604 per share (the “Redemption Price”), which consists of $25.00 per share (the “Liquidation Preference”) plus $0.127604 per share representing accumulated but unpaid dividends and distributions through the redemption date of January 31, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).

From and after the Redemption Date, the Series G Preferred Shares being redeemed will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends will cease to accumulate and all the rights of the holders of the Series G Preferred Shares with respect to the Series G Preferred Shares will cease, except the right to receive the Redemption Price, without interest.

All of the Series G Preferred Shares are held in book-entry form through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and shares will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC for the Series G Preferred Shares will be made by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as paying agent for this redemption.

The Series G Preferred Shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDV Pr G”, are rated “Aa3” by Moody’s Investors Service and have an annual dividend rate of $1.3125 per share. The Series G Preferred Shares were issued on July 1, 2016 at $25.00 per share and pay distributions quarterly.

Questions relating to, and requests for additional copies of, the notice of redemption and related materials may be directed to:

Carter Austin
(914) 921-5475

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $3.1 billion in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on dividends and income. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

NYSE – GDV Pr G
CUSIP – 36242H708


© Business Wire 2021
