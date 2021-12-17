Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GAMCO Investors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBL   US3614381040

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.

(GBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Initial Closing of Private Placement of 4.25% Series M Cumulative Preferred Stock

12/17/2021 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce the initial closing of a private placement of shares of 4.25% Series M Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Series M Preferred”).

The Fund expects to use the proceeds from the offering to redeem the Fund’s outstanding 5.45% Series J Cumulative Preferred Stock.

The Series M Preferred is non-callable until March 26, 2027, and has a liquidation preference of $100 per share. Distributions are scheduled to be paid quarterly beginning on March 26, 2022.

This press release is not an offering of, or a solicitation to purchase, the Series M Preferred. The Series M Preferred have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing in the Fund. For more information regarding this and other information about the Fund, call:

Molly Marion

 

Laurissa Martire

 

Bethany Uhlein

 

Paul Swirbul

914-921-5681

 

914-921-5399

 

914-921-5546

 

914-921-5496

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with $2.2 billion in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

NYSE – GAB
CUSIP – 362397101


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
01:12pGabelli Equity Trust Announces Redemption of 5.45% Series J Cumulative Preferred Stock
BU
12/13GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/02GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/29GAMCO Announces $0.50 Per Share Shareholder Designated Charitable Contribution
BU
11/17Gabelli Utility Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Sh..
BU
11/17Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding 5.25% Series G Cumulative Pre..
BU
11/12J&J to spin off consumer products and focus on pharmaceuticals
RE
11/12GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.03 Pe..
BU
11/12Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Declares Fourth Quarter Distribution of $0..
BU
11/12Gabelli Multimedia Trust 10% Distribution Policy Reaffirmed and Declared Fourth Quarter..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 260 M - -
Net income 2020 58,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 68,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,06x
Yield 2020 0,45%
Capitalization 657 M 657 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GAMCO Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mario Joseph Gabelli Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kieran D. Caterina SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin Vaughn Dreyer Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Christopher Jason Marangi Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Scott A. Long Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.41.88%657
BLACKROCK, INC.26.80%139 999
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.41.66%91 624
UBS GROUP AG32.72%61 865
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)37.65%48 244
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.25.91%42 842