GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.

(GBL)
Gabelli Funds :' Actively Managed ETF Love Our Planet & People (LOPP) Available to Invest in Beginning Today

02/01/2021 | 11:15am EST
Gabelli Funds’ Love Our Planet & People (NYSE: LOPP), an actively managed ETF focused on the “E” in ESG (Environmental Social & Governance) investing, is available to invest in beginning today.

We believe that investment in renewables, batteries, water infrastructure, the recycling of plastics, and other sustainable practices is essential to the future of the planet and its people. LOPP provides investors the ability to invest in a broad range of companies across these sectors while leveraging our research-driven investment process. The portfolio team will construct LOPP on a bottom-up basis, going beyond the typical ESG screens and relying on the advisors’ accumulated, compounded industry knowledge and history of corporate engagement.

LOPP offers a loyalty program under which the first $100 million invested will incur no fees or expenses for at least one year. Through this program, we hope to encourage investment, and acknowledge our appreciation for our private wealth and mutual fund clients. We are privileged to absorb all costs in an effort to underscore our emphasis on the environment.

This Exchange-Traded Fund (“ETF”) is different from traditional ETFs.

Unlike traditional ETFs, these ETFs will not tell the public what assets they hold each day. This may create additional risks for your investment. For example:

  • You may have to pay more money to trade an ETF’s shares. These ETFs will provide less information to traders, who tend to charge more for trades when they have less information about the underlying holdings.
  • The price you pay to buy ETF shares on an exchange may not match the value of an ETF’s portfolio. The same is true when you sell shares. These price differences may be greater for the ETFs offered pursuant to this Prospectus compared to other ETFs because these ETFs provide less information to traders with respect to the underlying portfolio holdings.
  • These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions.

The differences between these ETFs and other ETFs may also have advantages. By keeping certain information about an ETF secret, the ETF may face less risk that other traders can predict or copy its investment strategy. This may improve an ETF’s performance. If other traders are able to copy or predict an ETF’s investment strategy, however, this may hurt the ETF’s performance.

For additional information regarding the unique attributes and risks of the Funds, see the “Non-Transparent Exchange-Traded Fund (“ETF”) Structure Risk”, “Early Close/Trading Halt Risk” and “Authorized Participant and AP Representative Concentration Risk” in the “Principal Risks” section of the Prospectus.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit www.gabelli.com/funds/etfs/intro

Exchange traded Funds (ETFs) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or a discount to their NAV in the secondary market. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal.

Distributed by G.distributors, LLC. a registered broker dealer and member of FINRA


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 312 M - -
Net income 2019 81,9 M - -
Net cash 2019 56,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 6,54x
Yield 2019 0,41%
Capitalization 490 M 490 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 19,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario Joseph Gabelli Chairman, CEO & CIO-Value Portfolios
Kieran D. Caterina SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin Vaughn Dreyer Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Raymond C. Avansino Independent Non-Executive Director
Edwin L. Artzt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.0.39%490
BLACKROCK, INC.-2.81%106 965
UBS GROUP AG3.25%51 389
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.36%35 677
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.15%35 320
STATE STREET CORPORATION-3.82%24 721
